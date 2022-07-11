'That's some good detective work': Twitter praises Swiggy for efforts to find their 'horse-riding brand ambassador'

Swiggy has also come up to know the source of the video. A guy named Avi who was travelling with his friends came across the bizarre scene while they were stranded at a traffic signal. They wasted no time to capture the video

Swiggy has finally accomplished the mission of finding their 'accidental brand ambassador'. A few days back, a video created much craze across the internet where a boy was seen carrying a Swiggy delivery bag while riding on the back of a white horse amidst Mumbai rain.

The food delivery app took to Twitter and asked the users to help them find the anonymous boy. Now, they have concluded the search with another statement. The written release includes the answers to the previously-raised questions about the boy and the horse. With no surprise, the post has taken the internet by storm as many people were waiting for the information. Since being shared, the Twitter thread has garnered as many as 1,672 likes.

According to the statement, he is a 17-years-old boy named Sushant. He is not a Swiggy delivery partner and borrowed the monogrammed bag from one of his friends. “He’s not a Swiggy delivery executive but a typical teenager who borrows things and forgets to return them,” Swiggy has added. While many thought the boy to be from Swiggy, he has turned out to be a horse couturier who takes care of dressing horses for wedding processions.

Many were confused about his destination as he was riding the horse in heavy rain. Swiggy has cleared that Sushant works at a nearby stable and he was returning there after attending a marriage ceremony. Swiggy has jokingly said, “Hope the food was good.” They have also revealed that the particular bag contained an embroidered drape and accessories that are usually used to decorate the horse.

The horse's identity was also on the checklist as they asked whether it was a ‘Toofan or Bijli.’ But now, they have stated, “Before you jump into any gender fluid conclusion about the animal, we would like to confirm that the horse’s name is Shiva.” Though there was also confusion about the parking of Shiva, it has been solved because the horse was going back to its stable.

Swiggy has also come up to know the source of the video. A guy named Avi who was travelling with his friends came across the bizarre scene while they were stranded at a traffic signal. They wasted no time to capture the video. As per the previous announcements, Swiggy has confirmed the bounty of Rs 5000 Swiggy money was rewarded to Avi. Sushant, whose mobile was broken, was unaware of his fame across social media.

Swiggy has ended the long note sarcastically by saying, “No animals were hurt during the horse-hunt. We care for all animals including most ‘social animals’ too.” Users have appreciated the efforts of the team following numerous comments. While one of the commenters wrote, “Now that's some good detective work, Swiggylock Holmes,” another one suggested, “Offer him a job if he needs it and is looking for a change.”

