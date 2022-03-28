India

'Thanks we are all late now': Twitter erupts in anger after Delhi Metro's Magenta line hit by a snag

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida

FP Staff March 28, 2022 14:20:28 IST
'Thanks we are all late now': Twitter erupts in anger after Delhi Metro's Magenta line hit by a snag

Representational image. News18

Services on a section of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed on Monday due to some signalling issue, officials said.

Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida.

"Magenta Line Update Delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

"The delay is on account of some signalling issue," a senior official said.

Meanwhile, people took to Twitter to react to the snag.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 28, 2022 14:20:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

Teen running 10 km every day puts focus on Indian Army’s high physical standards: What you need to know about their strenuous tests
India

Teen running 10 km every day puts focus on Indian Army’s high physical standards: What you need to know about their strenuous tests

A 19-year-old boy, hailing from Almora in Uttarakhand, went viral on Twitter after he revealed that he ran 10 km each night as a part of his training to join the Indian Army

Watch: 19-year-old's midnight run in Noida goes viral, filmmaker Vinod Kapri shares video
India

Watch: 19-year-old's midnight run in Noida goes viral, filmmaker Vinod Kapri shares video

Since being shared, the video has collected tons of likes and comments. Social media users were quick to react, many hailed the boy for his hard work and determination while others loved him for his effort

Gone in 9 seconds: How the Supertech twin towers in Noida will be demolished
India

Gone in 9 seconds: How the Supertech twin towers in Noida will be demolished

While the actual implosion would take only nine seconds for the towers to be razed, the ground work preparation is already underway.