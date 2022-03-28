'Thanks we are all late now': Twitter erupts in anger after Delhi Metro's Magenta line hit by a snag

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida

Services on a section of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed on Monday due to some signalling issue, officials said.

Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida.

"Magenta Line Update Delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

"The delay is on account of some signalling issue," a senior official said.

Meanwhile, people took to Twitter to react to the snag.

@OfficialDMRC thanks we all are late now.

After travelling each station of magenta line, metro halts for a couple of minutes say 5-10. pic.twitter.com/zcP0dDVSID — Inder Mohan Pandey (@Inder9625) March 28, 2022

@OfficialDMRC your magenta line metro services Janakpuri west to Botanical is pathetic today. Metro is running with very much delay. Is this the kind of public services by DMRC ? Can't u check and resolve your technical issues on weekly off? — Devendra Singh Saini (@saini_yamaha) March 28, 2022

@OfficialDMRC why metro services running late on magenta line — Rohit (@Rohit50310319) March 28, 2022

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.