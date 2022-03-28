'Thanks we are all late now': Twitter erupts in anger after Delhi Metro's Magenta line hit by a snag
The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida
Services on a section of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed on Monday due to some signalling issue, officials said.
Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida.
"Magenta Line Update Delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.
"The delay is on account of some signalling issue," a senior official said.
Meanwhile, people took to Twitter to react to the snag.
@OfficialDMRC thanks we all are late now.
After travelling each station of magenta line, metro halts for a couple of minutes say 5-10. pic.twitter.com/zcP0dDVSID
— Inder Mohan Pandey (@Inder9625) March 28, 2022
@OfficialDMRC your magenta line metro services Janakpuri west to Botanical is pathetic today. Metro is running with very much delay. Is this the kind of public services by DMRC ? Can't u check and resolve your technical issues on weekly off?
— Devendra Singh Saini (@saini_yamaha) March 28, 2022
@OfficialDMRC why metro services running late on magenta line
— Rohit (@Rohit50310319) March 28, 2022
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Teen running 10 km every day puts focus on Indian Army’s high physical standards: What you need to know about their strenuous tests
A 19-year-old boy, hailing from Almora in Uttarakhand, went viral on Twitter after he revealed that he ran 10 km each night as a part of his training to join the Indian Army
Watch: 19-year-old's midnight run in Noida goes viral, filmmaker Vinod Kapri shares video
Since being shared, the video has collected tons of likes and comments. Social media users were quick to react, many hailed the boy for his hard work and determination while others loved him for his effort
Gone in 9 seconds: How the Supertech twin towers in Noida will be demolished
While the actual implosion would take only nine seconds for the towers to be razed, the ground work preparation is already underway.