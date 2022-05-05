'Thanda Paani or Anda Paani': Mumbai man’s hilarious accusation creates buzz on Twitter

According to Manish Jain, when he ordered dosa at the food court of Cochin airport, he came to know that ‘egg water’ has allegedly been used while ‘baking’ the South Indian vegetarian dish

A man named Manish Jain accused the CGH Earth Experience Hotels of the Cochin International Airport of playing with religious beliefs. On 3 May, he took to his Twitter account to share a latest incident that happened to him while waiting in the Earth Lounge of the airport.

According to Jain, when he ordered Dosa from the food court of Cochin airport, he came to know that egg water has allegedly been used while baking the South Indian vegetarian dish Dosa. He also asserted that this kind of practice can hurt the religious sentiment of the vegetarian people who travel to Kerala. Jain also added that the authority refused to share the manual with him as he asked for it.

In the Twitter thread, Jain sought the attention of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regarding the practice. He also tagged the Kerala Tourism, Cochin International Airport and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and noted that such acts hurt the emotions of many vegetarians like him.

If you are in Chochi Kindly be aware of Airport Lounge named as Earth Lounge. They Simply plays with Religious Belief, Where they use Egg water to bake South India Food such as Dosa. When asked they told its As per Standard. When asked for Manual they denied to share.@CGH_Earth — Manish Jain (@InsureMeForever) May 3, 2022

Sooner, the Twitter thread went viral across the internet and created waves among the users. It garnered some mixed reactions. While some people marked the incident as a misunderstanding, some found it as a matter of concern.

According to some users, the hotel authority might mention ‘Thanda Paani’ (cold water) and Jain heard it ‘Anda Paani’ (egg water). Cold water is a common ingredient used in preparing Dosa. One of the users has made it clear in the comment section that cold water is sprinkled on the Dosa pan to cool down the surface for the batter to settle down properly.

Manish, thanda pani isn’t the same as anda pani. Water is sprinkled on the dosa pan to cool the surface down so that the batter has time to settle and the dosa cooks properly. Why would anyone give you a free egg for the price of a vegetarian dosa? Makes no sense! — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) May 5, 2022

Some people also trolled Jain for his 'vegan hysteria' and for accusing an airport hotel following a 'baseless assumption'. They also mentioned that no hotel allows the usage of egg when customers order veg dishes.

i) It's Kochi/Cochin. Not Chochi.

ii) Baked Dosa doesn't exist

iii) What is "Egg water"? Cold Water (ठंडा पानी) is used by many while making the dosa batter. You heard it as Egg water (अंडा पानी) and your vegan hysteria made you tweet this stupidity. Grow Up. https://t.co/RSn9HpCkJJ — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 4, 2022

I am SBI Credit Card Holder, If this type of Services are provided.. Better Discontinue it!!! @SBICard_Connect Request @Visa @Mastercard @prioritypasscom @AmexIndia to intervene with the Wrong Practice from @CGH_Earth Earth Lounge, Kochi Airport https://t.co/9QWYgVdnHb — Manish Jain (@InsureMeForever) May 3, 2022

However, this was not the end of the matter. Later, Jain shared another tweet requesting the users of SBI credit cards, Visa and Master Card to discontinue the use of such cards in airport lounges.

For the unversed, many credit card companies provide extra benefits to their cardholders while paying food bills inside the airport.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.