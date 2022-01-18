Thaipusam 2022: From date to history, here's everything you need to know about the Tamil festival

The festival of Thaipusam is dedicated to Lord Murugan who was given the invincible spear or Vel by Goddess Parvati to battle demons

Thaipusam is a key annual Hindu festival celebrated by the Tamil community. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, 18 January. Along with India, Thaipusam is observed in countries such as Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Singapore.

Thaipusam falls in the Hindu solar month of ‘Makara’, also known as 'Thai' in Tamil. Tamil communities observe the festival on the full moon of the month ‘Thai’ and the festival usually coincides with Pushya star, known as Poosam in Tamil.

The annual festival of Thaipusam is also celebrated in Kerala and the Pushya star is referred to as Pooyam in Malayalam. Hence, Thaipusam is known as Thaipooyam in the state of Kerala.

Date and Time

Thaipusam is a day of prayers and penance, while the Pushya star is at its highest point on this day. This year, the Poosam Nakshathram of Thaipusam will begin at 4.37 am on 18 January and will culminate at 6.42 am the next day, 19 January.

History and Significance

The festival of Thaipusam is dedicated to Lord Murugan who is believed to possess the invincible spear or a Vel. On this day, Goddess Parvati gave Lord Murugan the Vel and he used it to destroy the army of demons. Thaipusam commemorates this occasion.

Thaipusam is also celebrated as a thanksgiving ceremony to Lord Murugan and signifies the victory of good over evil.

The son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, Lord Murugan (Kartikeya) is also known as the universal granter of wishes and during this Hindu festival, devotees seek repentance by praying to him. Worshipers pray on this day to wash away their sins and to avert all their problems.

Celebrations during the festival are mostly carried out at temples. In Tamil Nadu, Thaipusam is celebrated at the Palani Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani temple over a period of 10 days, also known as Brahmotsavam.

