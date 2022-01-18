Tesla in India: From Maharashtra to Bengal, states that have invited Elon Musk to make electric cars in India

On 13 January, Tesla co-founder Elon Musk tweeted that the American electric car major was trying to work through some challenges with the Centre to bring the company to India

The tweet, which was in response to a user asking Musk about his plans for India, has since prompted several political leaders and ministers to invite the multi-billionaire to set shop in their states.

Musk had announced in 2020 that Tesla will set up manufacturing units for electric vehicles in India.

According to an Economic Times report in January 2021, Tesla has set up a subsidiary firm named India Motors and Energy Private Limited in Bengaluru.

According to PTI, Tesla had sought a reduction in import duties last year on electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

The heavy industries ministry had asked the electric car major to first start manufacturing its iconic electric vehicles in India before any tax concessions can be considered.

The central government sources had noted that they were not giving such concessions to any auto firm, and giving duty benefits to Tesla will not send a good signal to other companies that have invested billions of dollars in India.

Let’s take a look at who has invited Tesla for business and what’s on offer:

Telangana

Telangana industries minister KT Rama Rao responded to Musk’s tweet and offered him to set up shop in the state that is “a champion in sustainability initiatives and a top notch business destination”.

“Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India,” he said.

Maharashtra

On Sunday, Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil made a similar pitch for “one of the most progressive states in India”.

"Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra,” he said.

West Bengal



Md Ghulam Rabbani, the Bengal minister for minority development and madrasa education, also invited Tesla to his state, drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP, which reminded the TMC minister that it was his party that had driven out Tata’s car project {Nano} some 14 years ago.

“Drop here, we in West Bengal have best infra & our leader @MamataOfficial has got the vision. Bengal means Business," Rabbani posted on the microblogging platform.

Tatas, which had set its sights in Singur for a small car factory, was forced to pull out of Bengal in 2008 following a massive agitation led by the TMC over forcible land acquisition for the project.

Mocking Rabbani, BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya sought to remind him of the state’s past record.

"You might think it is a joke. But it isn't! West Bengal’s minister in charge for Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education has made an offer to Elon Musk to come invest in WB. His pitch will start with Mamata Banerjee’s record on post-poll violence and end with Singur agitation?" Malviya tweeted.

Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu too joined other leaders from non-BJP states on Sunday and mentioned the Punjab Model that will create Ludhia as hub for electric vehicles and battery industry.

“I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time-bound single-window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development,” tweeted Sidhu, who heads the ruling Congress in the poll-bound state.

