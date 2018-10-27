Terrorists hurl grenade at CISF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam; ASI Rajesh Kumar killed in attack

Nowgam: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam area after terrorist lobbed a grenade at him.

The CISF officer, Rajesh Kumar, deployed at Wagoora, Nowgam got wounded on Friday night. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited.

On Friday, Rajendra Singh, an army soldier of the Quick Reaction Team, succumbed to his injuries in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Singh was hit on the head on Thursday when some unidentified persons hurled stones at the convoy passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction.

Besides Singh, two other soldiers were also killed in Sopore and Tral in two separate incidents in the past two days.