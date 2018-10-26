Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army soldier dies after being hit by stone thrown by youth in Anantnag

An Indian Army soldier in Jammu and Kashmir was killed by stone pelters, ANI reported. The soldier, Rajendra Singh, was part of a Quick Reaction Team providing security to a Border Roads Organisation convoy on Thursday.

The convoy was passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction when a few youth hurled stones at the vehicle.

Singh was hit by a stone and later succumbed to his injuries, ANI further reported.

According to a report in The Statesman, Singh, 22, hailed from Badena village in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.

He joined the army in 2016 and is survived by his parents, according to the report.