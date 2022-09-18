Terror threat averted in J&K's Samba, 51mm live mortar shell neutralised by Bomb Disposal Squad: WATCH

A 51 mm live mortar shell was recovered by security forces earlier on Sunday from an open field in Surara. A team of bomb disposal squad was called to neutralise it

New Delhi: A major terror incident was averted in Jammu and Kashmir after a 51 mm live mortar shell was neutralised by a team of bomb disposal squad in Surara village, Samba. The mortar shell was recovered by the security forces earlier on Sunday from an open field in Surara.

The Bomb Disposal Squad was called after the 51 mm live mortar shell was spotted by the security forces. They reached the spot and neutralised it, completing the action in a controlled blast.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation was carried out by the police and CRPF in several forward villages along the International Border in Samba district following information about a suspected drone activity.

However, nothing objectionable was found during the operation which started around 7:30 pm on Saturday and concluded at 9 am on Sunday, news agency PTI quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police, operations, Garu Ram Bhardwaj as saying.

The police officer said that the information was received that an illegal flying object, believed to be a Pakistani drone, hovered for over five minutes over Sarthi Kalan, Dera and Madoon villages in the border outpost area of Regal, 10 km south of Samba around 7:25 pm on Saturday.

He further said a joint combing operation was launched immediately with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure there is no dropping of arms and ammunition or narcotic substance by the drone.

The searches continued till late in the night and resumed with the first light of the day, covering the entire over five-km radius from the scene of the citing, the officer, who led the search operation in the villages including Chakwal and Bandrali in the close vicinity of Jammu-Pathankot national highway, said.

