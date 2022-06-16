Terror funding case: NIA conducts searches at six locations across Jammu and Kashmir
During the searches conducted at the premises of office bearers and members of JeI various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the Jamaat-e-Islami terror funding case.
Searches were conducted at six locations in Baramullah, Budgam and Srinagar districts.
During the searches conducted at the premises of office bearers and members of JeI various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized, an NIA press release said.
According to the release, the case pertains to the activities of the members of JeI who have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but are using funds so collected for violent and secessionist activities.
The funds being raised by JeI are also channelised to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well-organised networks of JeI cadres.
With inputs from agencies
