Terror Funding Case: NIA attaches residential property of Hurriyat leader in Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached a residential property belonging to Hurriyat Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Khanday alias Ayaz Akbar in Maloora area of the city in connection with a terror funding case.

The action was taken on the basis of an order passed by the NIA court in Delhi on May 31.

The sleuths reached the house of Khanday on Tuesday morning, officials said.

They said the NIA officials put up a board announcing the attachment of the house and land measuring 1 kanal and 10 marlas (8,160 square feet) belonging to Khanday.

Muhammad Akbar Khanday is the father of Ayaz Akbar, who is presently serving detention in New Delh’s Tihar Jail for the past six years.

With inputs from PTI

