Terror conspiracy case: NIA raids 11 places in Assam
The raids were conducted in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts of Assam, according to the National Investigation Agency
New Delhi: National Investigation Agency on Sunday conducted searches at 11 locations in Assam in cases related to terror conspiracy by proscribed groups like Ansarullah Bangla Team and Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent.
"The raids were conducted in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts of Assam," said the NIA. The NIA also claimed to have seized incriminating documents and other materials during the search operation.
According to the anti-terror agency, the case pertains to the disruption of an active module of ABT, affiliated to AQIS, operating in Assam's Barpeta district which was being led by Saiful Islam, a resident of Atadi village in Narayanganj district in Bangladesh.
"Islam had entered India illegally and was working as an Arabic Teacher at Dhakaliapara Masjid," NIA said.
"Islam was actively motivating impressionable youth to join Jihadi outfits and work in 'Ansars' (sleeper cells) for carrying out subversive activities and for the establishment of a base for AQIS in Eastern India," said the anti-terror agency.
The case was initially registered on March 4 and re-registered by NIA on March 22.
