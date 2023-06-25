Tensions rise as Indian troops intercept Pakistani infiltrators near POK

Pakistan’s military on Sunday accused Indian troops of firing across the Line of Control separating India and occupied Kashmir on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of two civilians and the injury of another.

The military’s statement explained that the Indian troops fired indiscriminately on a group of shepherds during noon, instantly killing one person and critically injuring two others.

One of the wounded individuals later succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

In response, the Indian army reported via a tweet that a combined team of soldiers and police intercepted three infiltrators from the Pakistani side in the Krishna Ghati sector.

They claimed to have “engaged” the infiltrators, resulting in them being observed “falling down” near the border. The Indian army mentioned that one of their soldiers sustained a gunshot wound. The conflicting details provided by both sides are currently unresolved.

Pakistan’s military lodged a strong protest with Indian officials and asserted Pakistan’s right to respond as deemed necessary to safeguard the lives of Kashmiri people residing along the Line of Control.

The picturesque Kashmir region, situated in the Himalayas, is divided between the two neighboring nations, both armed with nuclear capabilities. Since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947, the two countries have engaged in three wars, two of which were fought over the Kashmir region.

