Tension builds up as college student uploads anti Muslim posts on social media
The student reportedly uploaded a post against the Muslim community supporting the remarks made by suspended BJP leaders—Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal—against Prophet Muhammad
A female student in a private college in Jalandhar reportedly uploaded a post against the Muslim community and was later asked by the college authorities to apologise and delete the post.
The student reportedly uploaded a post against the Muslim community supporting the remarks made by suspended BJP leaders—Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal—against Prophet Muhammad causing tension to build up in the college.
Kashmiri students lodged a protest against her after which the college authorities asked the girl to apologise for her post. She was also made to delete her post.
The police also had to be called in to pacify both sides.
The college management said the students were told to stay calm and refrain from making any communal remarks on the campus.
With inputs from agencies
