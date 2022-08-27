On this day, the government of Andhra Pradesh releases funds and gives awards for the improvement of Telugu language

Telugu Language Day commemorates the birth anniversary of a prominent writer, power, and social visionary, Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy who was born in 1863. On this day, celebrated annually on 29 August, the government of Andhra Pradesh awards funds and offers awards for the advancement of the Telugu language. The Department of Culture, Government of Andhra Pradesh, organizes the events for the day. Telugu is the official language of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Ramamurthy, whose father had died when he was just 12 years old, had studied different languages and was well-versed in linguistic theory. He was instrumental in standardizing the Telugu script and colloquial language. Telugu is one of the major languages of the country. It is recognised as a Scheduled language as well as a classical language. Telugu is also the fourth most spoken Indian language after Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi.

As we gear up to celebrate this day, here are a few messages and quotes that you can share with your friends and family:

1. Let us realize the importance of speaking in our mother tongue. Happy Telugu Language Day

2. If you master your own language, you will master foreign languages. Happy Telugu Language Day

3. Sweet as the laughter of children, this is the beauty of Telugu as a mother tongue

4. The language of Telugu is representative of our culture. Happy Telugu Language Day

5. Telugu language should not stop with us. It should pass on to our generations. It is our responsibility to preserve it

6. Telugu is a language of poetic fragrances. Let us try our best to respect our language

7. It is our responsibility to preserve Telugu. Let’s keep Telugu alive

8. Read, write and speak Telugu with friends and family this Telugu Language Day.

9. Wishing you on Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam! Let’s celebrate our beautiful language.

