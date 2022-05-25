Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2022: Find date, shubh muhurat, and significance of this special day

According to drikpanchang.com, Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi will be observed on 25 May this year. The dasami tithi begins at 10:45 am on 24 May and ends at 10:32 am on 25 May.

The birthday of Lord Hanuman is celebrated with pomp and show across the country. But the muhurat and tithi of this special day varies in different regions. Known to be one of the most revered gods in India, Lord Hanuman is one of the central characters of the Ramayana.

In the northern part of India, Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the 15th day or full moon day of Chaitra month. In Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, devotees observe Hanuman Jayanti on the tenth day of the Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. The festival is observed for 41-days, beginning on Chaitra Purnima and ending on the 10th day of Vaisakha month.

Date and Shubh Muhurat:

How is the day celebrated?

Devotees in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana observed this special day with great pomp and fervour. During the 41 days of observance, people refrain from smoking, consuming alcohol, and even eating meat. Some devotees even walk or move around barefoot. Throughout the fasting period, a special Deeksha mala and orange dhoti are worn by many devotees.

To seek blessing from Lord Hanuman, worshippers read and chant the Hanuman Chalisa and even feed monkeys during this sacred period. Devotees light diyas with ghee and also mix mustard oil and sindoor together and apply them on the idol before puja.

Significance of this festival:

Lord Hanuman is one of the most cherished gods worshipped in the country for his bravery and loyalty towards Lord Ram. Many of Hanuman's ardent followers seek his blessings for good health and strength.

