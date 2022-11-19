Telengana: KCR daughter Kavitha threatens to thrash BJP MP with slippers

Hyderabad: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and TRS MLA K. Kavitha has made a derogatory statement against BJP BJP MP D. Arvind and has warned him that if he continued to comment against her personally, she would hit him with slippers.

“Arvind is like filth. We don’t throw stones at him. He is a ‘chhichhora’ type of person. It is unfortunate that such a person is in the BJP. If you continue to use such language, then I will beat you with slippers at Nizamabad Chowrasta. We will not sit quietly,” TRS MLA K. Kavitha said.

In a tweet, BJP leader Arvind said, “TRS goons attacked my residence and ransacked the house. They terrorized my mother and created a ruckus.”

In response to Kavitha saying that she would beat him with her slippers, D. Arvind announced that he had filed a police complaint and said that he would hit her father TRS chief KCR with slippers and that the women’s wing of the BJP will “take care of her”.

People wearing TRS flags and scarves attacked the residence of the Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad and also burnt an effigy of a BJP leader on Friday, following which they were stopped by the police. A police complaint has been filed against around 50 unidentified persons and eight people have been taken into custody, news agency PTI reported.

During a press conference, Arvind was accused of making an “obscene” remark about the chief minister’s family, based on reports in a section of the media which suggested that the BJP had tried to poach Kavitha away from the TRS.

He also alleged that Kavitha had called Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed her desire to join the

party after she was ignored during the name change ceremony of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

