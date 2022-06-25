Telengana BJP files case against Ram Gopal Varma over tweet on Droupadi Murmu

In his complaint, BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy said Varma’s tweets were highly derogatory and insulting a senior tribal woman politician

Telangana BJP on Friday lodged a case against film maker Ram Gopal Varma for his alleged unsavoury comments against National Democratic Allaince’s candidate for Presidential election Droupadi Murmu.

On 22nd June, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, “If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS?”

Pandavas and Kauravas were from the royal family of Hastinapur as described in Mahabharata and Draupadi was married to the Pandavas.

If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS ? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 22, 2022

Reacting to the tweet, BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, filed a complaint at the Abid Road Police Station, accusing him of disrespecting the SC and ST community.

In his complaint, Reddy said Varma’s tweets were highly derogatory and insulting a senior tribal woman politician.

The film maker later apologized on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way. Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favorite character but since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone.”

This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way ..Draupadi in Mahabharata is my faviourate character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone https://t.co/q9EZ5TcIIV — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 24, 2022

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.