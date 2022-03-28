Telangana's K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurates Yadadri temple: All you need to know about the Rs 1,280-crore revamp

The reconstruction of the temple, located 80 km away from Hyderabad, began in 2016 and workers have used 2.5 lakh tonnes of black granite specially brought in from Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh to complete the project

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao performed a pooja and inaugurated the revamped Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday.

A grand ceremony was organised for the inauguration of the revamped temple, which is located 80 km away from Hyderabad.

#WATCH Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao performs 'pooja' at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district pic.twitter.com/99bwOxH0mn — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Earlier, KCR, who is known for his spiritual beliefs and grand pujas, had revealed that the ‘Maha Sudharshan yaga’ will be performed in 100 acres of yagna vatika with 1,048 yagna kundals.

Here’s what we know of the Yadadri temple and the significance it holds for the Telangana chief minister.

The revamp of the ancient cave shrine started in 2016 and after five years of hard work, the new structure stands tall across 14.5 acres.

The entire temple township project is spread over 2,500 acres of land. The temple is reconstructed with 2.5 lakh tonnes of black granite specially brought in from Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh.

The reconstruction of the temple had been entrusted to the Yadadri Temple Development Authority and one unique feature of the revamped temple is that it has been reconstructed without using cement, concrete or bricks, but only with Krishnashila (black granite) used by Kakatiya emperors of Telangana for the temple architecture.

According to news agency ANI, the sprawling temple, which exhibits a fusion of both Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of architecture, has been reconstructed at a cost of Rs 1,280 crore. It has taken more than 2,000 sculptors and workers to complete this project.

According to reported information, the temple's Gopuram has been covered with 125 kg of gold. Additionally, Smart Creations, a company known for gold plating, has made the gold Kalasams for the temple.

According to an India Today report, special doors of the main entrances were created by the pembarthy (famous for its metal and brass works) artisans.

The seven gopurams of the temple are unique because from bottom to the top, they are made entirely of stone.

The Maharaja Gopuram which lies on the western entrance is 83 ft tall, made of 13,000 tonne black granite, which took two-and-a-half-year years to be constructed.

The temple is believed to be a dream project of the Telangana chief minister.

On Sunday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao tweeted: “Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple renovation has been a dream project of CM KCR garu.”

#Yadadri Lakshmi Narsimhaswamy temple renovation has been a dream project of Hon’ble CM KCR Garu Building modern day temples like #Kaleshwaram and #PalamuruProject one hand & moulding yadadri into a world class spiritual destination simultaneously. Kudos to his versatility 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FYwWp7jKUZ — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 24, 2021

TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla also hailed the reconstruction work carried out on the temple and said that it would now be one of the most unique temples in the world.

Hon’ble CM KCR Garu will tomorrow inaugurate the auspicious Sri Lakshmi Narasimha #yadadritemple that has been revamped into a beautiful religious and architectural marvel 1/3 pic.twitter.com/hWiwE1BKmv — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) March 27, 2022

The temple is so close to K Chandrasekhar Rao's heart that he donated 1,116 grams of gold on behalf of his family for the temple’s gopurams.

With inputs from agencies

