Telangana TS SSC Result 2019 Declared: TSBSE announces Class 10 scores on official website bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Class 10 results 2019 Declared | The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) released the 2019 results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exam results today (Monday, 13 May). Students can check their SSC or Class 10 scores on the TBSE official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

This year, Telangana SSC exam, held from 16 March to 2 April, saw a turnout of 5,52,302 students, including 2,55,318 boys and 2,52,492 girls from 11,023 schools. Of the total, 5,07,810 were registered as regular students and 44,492 as private candidates.

How to check Telangana Class 10 exams results:

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the TS SSC 2019 result link and select it.

Step 3: Enter your details like hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned in your SSC admit card to get your Telangana board Result 2019.

Step 4: Once the details are submitted, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Students are advised to take a printout of these results for future reference.

About the Telangana board:

The state board of Telangana is divided into two sections according to the examinations it conducts. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the SSC exams and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducts the intermediate (Class 11 and Class 12) exams. TBSE was established in 2014.

