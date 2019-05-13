TS SSC 10th Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Telangana board expected to announce Class 10 results soon; check bse.telangana.gov.in for scores

Telangana Board TS SSC 10th Results 2019 Date and time latest updates: The Telangana state board said it will release the Telangana Class 10th result 2019 or the TS SSC result 2019 today (Monday, 13 May). In a statement released by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE), the board said that the results will be available on its official website — bse.telangana.gov.in.
The SSC exams in Telangana for the year 2019 were held from 16 March to 2 April. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
In 2018, the Class 10 results were declared on 27 April and saw 83.78 percent students qualifying the exam.
How to check Telangana Class 10 exams results:
Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the TS SSC 2019 result link and select it.
Step 3: Fill in your details, including registration number and date of birth, to get your Telangana Board Result 2019.
Step 4: Once the details are submitted, your result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to take a print of this mark sheet for future references.
The announcement comes at a time when the Telangana state intermediate education board was facing the ire of parents over an alleged goof-up in the Class 12 results following which at least 19 students committed suicide. Student and parent organisations have been demanding re-evaluation of all results after several meritorious students — mostly from state-run schools — who had otherwise scored good marks flunked in one or two subjects. The state saw widespread protests after the reports of student suicides following the publication of error-ridden results by the TSBIE.
About the Telangana board:
The State Board of Telangana is divided into two sections according to the examinations it conducts. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the SSC exams and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, ie, Class 11 and Class 12. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) was established in the year 2014 and is both public and private in nature.
