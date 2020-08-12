Telangana State Council of Higher Education: Degree admissions for academic year 2020-21 likely to begin from 20 August

Once released, the application form will be available on the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) portal — dost.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to begin the online application for degree admission in the state for the academic year 2020-21 from 20 August. Once released, the application form will be available on the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) portal — dost.cgg.gov.in

The Times of India quoted TSCHE vice-chairman R Limbadri saying that once the notification is issued, online registrations seeking admission to degree colleges in the state will start within a couple of days. The notification will be finalised after the state government receives approval from the Telangana High Court on the common entrance test schedule proposed by the council.

The report added Limbadri saying that TSCHE will be abiding by the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines according to which classes for degree courses can start from 1 October. The Telangana government is planning to adopt blended learning, both online and offline, for degree courses once the classes begins.

Telangana Today earlier reported that TSCHE has directed all the private degree colleges in the state to stop the admission process.

The Council said that it has been receiving complaints from parents and student organisations that a few private colleges in Hyderabad were conducting admission and collecting a huge fee from the candidates. It has asked all the private colleges in the state under DOST/non-DOST system to follow the academic schedule that will be released by TSCHE and universities.

The council also said that if it receives any further complaint against private degree colleges, it will initiate steps to cancel the affiliation.

The Telangana government has on 10 August finalised a schedule for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (Eamcet). The entrance exam will begin from 9 September.

Digital classes for government school students of Classes 3 to 5 will start from the 1 September. For classes 6 to 10, the coaching will begin from 20 August. Online classes for the intermediate students of the state are set to begin from 17 August. "The classes will be aired through Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels".

Schools and other educational institutions in the state are closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Telangana has so far reported more than 85,500 cases of COVID-19. The state has reported over 650 deaths due to the virus.