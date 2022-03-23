Telangana: President Ram Nath Kovind condoles death of workers in godown fire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the 11 labourers who had lost their lives in the incident
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the death of workers in a fire accident at a godown in Secunderabad, Telangana.
"The death of workers in a fire accident at a godown in Secunderabad, Telangana is a tragedy beyond words. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan today.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the 11 labourers who had lost their lives in the incident.
Modi said his thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.
"Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM @narendramodi," tweeted prime minister's office today.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deseased.
As per Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohan Rao, out of the 12 people present at the scarp warehouse, one person survived.
Rao further informed that although the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, "a short circuit could be the reason for the fire."
Apprising of the incident, Hyderabad District Collector L Sharman told ANI, "The fire incident took place in the morning around 4 am. A team of firefighters arrived immediately and doused the fire. 11 people have died and one had escaped safely from the premises."
Further, the District Collector said that details of the incident would be provided after investigation.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Hyderabad: BJP slams TRS as IT minister KTR warns Army cantonment of water and power cut
Soon after the statement, the Opposition BJP came down heavily on the minister, accusing him of threatening the military and trying to remove the military base from Hyderabad
AAP to launch massive membership drive in southern states, take out foot marches
The party will start its membership drive in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep, senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti said on Friday.
How installation of a Shivaji statue in Telangana’s Nizamabad district put the town on edge
The installation of the statue of the Maratha king was opposed by AIMIM and TRS workers, who alleged that correct permissions had not been taken. The protests led to violence, prompting the police to clamp down prohibitory orders in the area