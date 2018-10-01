You are here:
Telangana policeman wins praise for babysitting infant outside examination centre while mother gives test

India Asian News International Oct 01, 2018 14:33:32 IST

Mahbubnagar: As a goodwill gesture, a Telangana police official babysat a child while the infant’s mother wrote her exam at the Boys Junior College in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar.

A heartwarming photograph of head constable Mujeeb-ur-Rehman trying to comfort the crying baby outside the exam centre went viral after it was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rema Rajeswari.

Rehman, who is posted at Moosapet police station, was deployed at the examination centre at the college as part of the security arrangement for the police constable examination on Sunday.


