Telangana Police books four govt officials for violating lockdown, throwing liquor party at guest house in Khammam district

Hyderabad: Four government officials, including a Tahsildar and a doctor, were booked for allegedly violating the ongoing lockdown and throwing a liquor party in Khammam district of Telangana, police said.

Following allegations that some government officials organised the party by not adhering to social distancing norms, police raided a guest house in Madhira town of the district on Monday and reportedly found the officials consuming liquor.

According to the police, the doctor was caught while other officials fled.

Police on its own registered a case against the Tahsildar, sub-jailer, an Extension Officer of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and a sub-jailer, an Investigating official told PTI over phone.

The government officials were booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (whoever willfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the police official said.

"They have been accused of not maintaining social distancing norms. We are verifying and investigating," the official said.

In view of registration of the FIR, the sub-jailer was placed under suspension, police said.

