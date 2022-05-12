Telangana man drunk dials 100, asks cops to get him two bottles of beer; thrashed

The 22-year-old man made the call because all the liquor shops were shut at the time in Daulatabad

A man in Telangana dialled 100 in the middle of the night claiming that he was in an emergency. However, when the police arrived, he reportedly asked them to get him two bottles of chilled beer. Yes, you read it right! This bizarre incident is said to have taken place in Vikarabad town and the man has been identified as C Madhu.

The 22-year-old man, who was drunk, dialled 100 at 2:30 am on Monday and asked the police control room to provide him help as he was in an emergency situation.

When the operators in the police control room enquired about what the nature of the emergency was, he told them that he could not disclose it over the phone.

Following this, a group of constables was sent to Madhu’s house in Daulatabad. On reaching there, they found the man in an inebriated condition. When they enquired about the call, he asked them to get him two bottles of chilled beer as all the liquor shops were shut at the time in the area.

The constables then lost their cool and thrashed him badly. They were furious about his antics and booked a case against him.

According to a report in The News Minute, Madhu was also directed to visit the police station the next day. Next morning, the 22-year-old was accompanied by his father to the police station where he was counselled and let off.

Many such incidents have made headlines in the past. On 19 March, a man from Nalgonda district called 100 six times claiming it was an emergency. When the police reached his house, the man — identified as Naveen — revealed that he called to complain against his wife who refused to prepare mutton curry for him.

Last year, a woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara requested help from the police as her boyfriend was not talking to her. A Free Press Journal report suggest that the woman dialled 100 late in the night after she was unable to reach out to the man on his birthday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.