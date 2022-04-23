Telangana: KTR unveils device that kills viruses

Mandaji Narsimhacharia said the device is designed to kill viruses such as COVID-19, SARS, Omicron, Delta, etc

Hyderabad: Telangana Information-Technology and Industries Minister KT Ramarao on Saturday unveiled the Instashield Virus Killer device, designed by Mandaji Narsimhacharia, a rural scientist from Navipeta, Nizamabad district, at his residence in Hyderabad.

Lauding the innovation, the state minister said, "The device would benefit everyone, and the government would help to set up an industry for the production of the device."

Narsimhachari, who was earlier nominated for the Innovator Award, said he was happy to reach this level now and mentioned that the new device would inspire others to follow the suit.

"My life's mission was to make it accessible to everyone. It is designed to kill viruses such as Corona, SARS, Omicron, Delta, etc," he added.

Insta Shield is a device that kills viruses by scattering a few trillions of negative electrons with a specific wavelength that is sufficient to kill multi viruses be it in schools, colleges, banks, offices, homes, conference rooms, weddings, etc. Insta Shield can be used in all types of community areas such as banquet halls, hotels, hospitals, etc. to protect the whole of humanity and life.

