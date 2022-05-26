Telangana: 'India has world's third-largest startup ecosystem, consumer market,' says PM Modi
Prime minister Narendra Modi is in Hyderabad today to attend an event at the Indian School of Business
Hyderabad: Celebrating the completion of 20 years of the establishment of the Indian School of Business (ISB) here in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that ISB is one of the top business schools in Asia. He said the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and consumer market are in India.
"We all are celebrating the completion of 20 years of the establishment of ISB. Today many colleagues have got degrees and gold medals. It has been the penance of many people to take ISB to this stage of success. Remembering all of them today, I congratulate you all very much," Modi said while addressing a gathering here.
"In the year 2001, Atal ji dedicated it to the country. Since then, till today, about 50,000 executives have graduated from here. Today ISB is one of the top business schools in Asia," he said.
Appreciating ISB for its contribution towards the country, Modi said, "Today India is the fastest growing economy in the group of G20 countries. In the case of Smartphone Data Consumption, India is number one. If we look at the number of Internet users, then India is second in the world. India also ranks second in the world in the Global Retail Index."
"The world's third largest startup ecosystem is in India. The world's third largest consumer market is in India," the prime minister said.
