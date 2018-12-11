Telangana Election Results LIVE updates: KCR to address media at 4.30 pm; reports say Owaisi won by 80,000 votes

Telangana Election Results LIVE updates: AIMIM bagged two seats while leading in four others in the city Tuesday as per the latest trends in the counting of votes for the Telangana assembly elections.
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi won from Chandrayangutta constituency for the fifth time in a row, defeating his nearest BJP rival Syed Shehjadi by a margin of over 80,000 votes.
Mohammed Moazam Khan was declared elected from Bahadurpura constituency here by 82,518 votes against TRS candidate, while four other party candidates were also leading. Khan, who made a hat-Trick, secured 96,993 votes while Inayath Ali Baqri of TRS managed to get 14,475 votes.
In the 2014 election, AIMIM had bagged seven seats — Malakpet, Nampally, Karwan, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, and Bahadurpura.
According to a report from CNN News18, Telangana's caretaker chief minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will address the media at 4.30 pm at Hyderabad's Telangana Bhavan. Rao's government will likely serve another term and form the Telangana government.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday described the party's landslide victory as the victory of Telangana's self-respect, IANS reported. Harish won the Siddipet seat by over 1.20 lakh votes.
Harish Rao, who is the nephew of TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), told reporters that the poll results showed people of Telangana have won. "It's people's victory. They have once again upheld the Telangana pride. KCR has proved correct that people will win," said Harish, who retained his Siddipet seat with a record margin.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to congratulate TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on his win in the Telangana Assembly polls. Naidu's comment comes amid a longstanding war of words between the two chief ministers.
Independent candidates from Secunderabad constituency are raising the issue of EVM tampering. “I expected I would get a minimum 20,000 votes as I have run a good campaign. But I am getting only five votes in each round. In some booths, people I know personally assured me of 100-150 votes, but during counting, I got zero.
I have done rigorous campaigning for two months and my team has assured me of victory; many voters even texted me they have voted for me. This shows the EVMs were 100 percent tampered with according to some fixed formulae," one of the independent candidates said.
"They have made fools of us. Irrespective of who you vote for, TRS is getting the majority. Voting has not been conducted systematically. The election is a total fraud and we condemn it. We demand a re-election with ballot papers which is the best system," he added.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said on Tuesday that the Congresss-led alliance, of which it is a part, needs to analyse and introspect on the grouping's "failure" in the Telangana Assembly elections.
"We have to analyse the factors that contributed to the success of TRS and failure of our alliance," said Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, senior TDP leader, which is led by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. "We were expecting to get more seats. The results are not to our expectations," Reddy told PTI.
The alliance which also comprised the Telangana Jana Samithi and the Communist Party of India, did not fare well, and "we have to analyse and introspect where it went wrong, and we have to work together", he said.
"We have to respect people's verdict", Reddy said, adding the alliance would now strive hard to see to it that the TRS government implements the "tall promises" made by the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party.
TRS President and Telangana's caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao won the state polls from Gajwel constituency by over 50,000 votes, ANI reported.
According to a tweet from the TRS, party leader and son of care taker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao, is in the lead in Sirsilla by 73,000 votes.
Counting has halted at a centre at SRR Government College in Karimnagar because of technical problems. This centre is counting votes for four constituencies — Choppadandi, Manakondur, Huzurbad and Karimnagar.
The TRS took out rallies across Hyderabad, defying police orders that forbid victory processions.
The TRS' Harish Rao set new records with his sweeping win. He has served as an MLA six times in 14 years, and is also the youngest politician in the country to be elected as an MLA as many times. His lead in Siddipet has crossed one lakh and is still counting, which is more than 80 percent of the polled votes.
After 7 rounds of counting in Karimnagar, the sitting TRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar is in the lead with 26,086 votes. Congress is trailing with 14,992 votes and the BJP has 21,109 votes.
According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the TRS is in the lead in 90 constituencies, Congress in 16, AIMIM in five, and the BJP in only one seat. Exit polls have predicted an easy win for the TRS.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy said: "Going by the distorted trends in the counting of EVM machines, there is a strong suspicion that EVM machines have been manipulated. We demand that 100 percent counting of VVPAT paper trails must be taken up in all constituencies. All Congress candidates should submit letters to their returning officers demanding the counting of VVPAT paper trails."
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao categorically blamed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the Prajakutami's loss in Telangana.
"We campaigned all over the state and everywhere there has been a good response for the Kutami. But the results... It's because of EVM management. In this age of cybercrime, it is possible to trick these machines," he said, adding that "KCR, even before he was an MLA, was adept at manipulation."
BJP candidates are leading from AIMIM-stronghold constituencies of Charminar and Yakubpura in Hyderabad.
Serial defector and current Congress candidate from Parkal, Konda Surekha, is trailing against incumbent TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy.
She had won this seat in 2009 as a Congress candidate. She later joined the TRS and defected back to Congress a few weeks before Assembly elections. Her candidature was only announced in the last list.
TRS won its first seat in Jagtial, with Sanjay Reddy won against Congress leader Jeevan Reddy.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi won in the Telangana polls from the Chandrayan Gutta constituency, news agency ANI reported.
TRS agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy (Parige) is leading in Banswada constituency. He has won from this seat in both, the 2014 and 2009 polls. His role in the TRS government's Raithu Bandhu subsidy schemes for farmers is expected to have a big impact in the 2018 polls.
TRS chief and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading in Gajwel by 2,861 votes. In the 2013 polls, he had won this seat by a margin of 20,000 votes.
It is expected that his winning margin might be smaller in the current election as he is up against local strongman leader Pratap Reddy Vanteru, as well as leaders of the Telangana movement like Gaddar.
Former Telangana Congress president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who had visited Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to demand a ticket from Jangaon after his name was removed from the first list of candidates, is lagging behind after the first round of vote counting.
He had lost in the 2013 elections from the same constituency, to incumbent MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. Reddy is in the fray this time as well.
TRS is leading in Kukatpally by 1,421 votes.
TDP candidate Nandamuri Suhasini, who is TDP founder NT Rama Rao's granddaughter, is making her political debut from here. She is only the second politician from NTR's family to contest from Telangana after NTR himself lost from Kalwakurthy in 1989. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had campaigned extensively for her in this constituency.
A delay in counting has been reported in Telangana's Khammam district, which had recorded 85.50 percent voter turnout in the 7 December polls. This figure is also the highest polling percentage across the state.
Congress candidate and former TDP MLA Revanth Reddy is leading in Kodangal. He has a strong following here irrespective of his party affiliation.
He has previously alleged unwarranted raids by the EC on the behest of the caretaker chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). On the day of KCR's rally in Kodangal, Reddy was taken into preventive custody, a move that was condemned by the Congress and later the EC and High Court.
With the first round of counting complete in Warangal West, TRS is leading by 3022 votes. TRS' Harish Rao is leading by 6368 votes in Siddipet after the first round.
Counting has begun in Telangana, with exit polls predicting an easy win for the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
A flurry of activity was witnessed in Hyderabad on Monday, a day ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly elections, with the BJP hinting at supporting K Chandrasekhar Rao's TRS in forming the government if it fell short of a majority and AIMIM pledging support.
The Congress-led 4-party People's Front, meanwhile met Governor ESL Narasimhan and requested that the alliance be treated as a "single entity" in the event of a hung assembly. Though most exit polls have forecast an easy win for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, some predicted a keen contest between it and the Congress-led "Prajakutami", which also comprises the TDP, CPI and the newly formed Telangaja Jana Samithi.
Counting of votes will be taken up on Tuesday morning to decide the fate of 1,821 candidates trying their luck for 119 assembly seats. BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao noted that most exit polls have predicted that the TRS would retain power and they were likely to be on the mark.
When asked about options before the BJP, a marginal player in Telangana, in case of a hung assembly, Rao said it was difficult to comment as one does not know as of now what whould be the shortfall for the TRS. "The BJP will have nothing to do with the Congress or the AIMIM (led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi)," Rao told PTI, indicating that the BJP was not averse to doing business with the TRS to keep the Congress away from power.
"....BJP certainly wants a stable government, and in case of a hung assembly, we will see who seeks our support. Our support will certainly be not available for the Congress or the AIMIM," Rao added.
The BJP had won just five seats in the 2014 assembly polls that were held in undivided Andhra Pradesh. It had contested the poll in alliance with N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party. The TDP walked out of the BJP-led NDA a few months ago over the Centre's refusal to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
Rao, however, noted that since the party contested the elections against both the TRS and the People's Front, it would be happy to be in the opposition. The AIMIM, which Chandrasekhar Rao called a "friendly party" during the election campaign, meanwhile, said it will stand by the TRS leader. "I will be meeting Telangana's caretaker & next CM of Telangana, KCR sahab @TelanganaCMO at 1:30 PM today. Inshallah he will form government on his own strength, and Majlis will stand by him. This is our first step towards a larger goal of nation building," Owaisi tweeted.
Owaisi later rode a motorcycle to 'Pragati Bhavan', the camp office-cum-residence of Rao, and was with him for about three hours. "On behalf of my party I met caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. I am pretty sure and confident and KCR 'saab' is (also) confident that people of Telangana would once again bless KCR to the chief minister's post. He will form a new government on his own strength," he told reporters. AIMIM contested eight seats in the December 7 assembly elections as against the seven in the 2014 polls, and supported the TRS elsewhere.
When asked if AIMIM would back out if the BJP went with TRS, Owaisi, who also addressed campaign rallies in support of TRS candidates, said,"Such a scenario would not be there. BJP, which had five seats....would decrease...you will see tomorrow by noon."
Meanwhile, a People's Front delegation called on the governor and sought to be treated as a single entity should the electorate give a fractured mandate. "In the event of a situation of the governor having to invite the single largest entity to form the government arises, we said, this is our pre-poll alliance and these are the papers and documents. We submitted them to the governor," state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters.
Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 16:28 PM
Highlights
TRS chief KCR to speak to media at 4.30 pm in Hyderabad's Telangana Bhavan
According to a report from CNN News18, Telangana's caretaker chief minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will address the media at 4.30 pm at Hyderabad's Telangana Bhavan. Rao's government will likely serve another term and form the Telangana government.
It's a victory of Telangana's self-respect: KCR's nephew T Harish Rao
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday described the party's landslide victory as the victory of Telangana's self-respect, IANS reported. Harish won the Siddipet seat by over 1.20 lakh votes.
Harish Rao, who is the nephew of TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), told reporters that the poll results showed people of Telangana have won. "It's people's victory. They have once again upheld the Telangana pride. KCR has proved correct that people will win," said Harish, who retained his Siddipet seat with a record margin.
Chandrababu Naidu congratulates KCR on electoral victory
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to congratulate TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on his win in the Telangana Assembly polls. Naidu's comment comes amid a longstanding war of words between the two chief ministers.
TRS wins in Sanath Nagar by 30,217 votes
According to news agency ANI, Telangana caretaker minister and TRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav wins from Sanath Nagar constituency by 30,217 votes.
CPI says TRS used 'huge distribution of money and liquor' to influence voters
The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) resorted to "huge distribution of money and liquor" to influence voters, and described the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party's performance in the Assembly polls as a "technical victory and not a moral one".
"Huge distribution of money, particularly on the last day (before the election)...purchasing votes..this must have resulted in this victory for TRS," CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy alleged.
"Most important: this election was not free and fair. Distribution of money and liquor... I don't think it's a moral victory for him (Rao), it's only a technical victory for TRS," Reddy said.
Click here to read the full story.
Visuals: Congress writes to Telangana CEO requesting VVPAT counting
After Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that EVMs were manipulated in Telangana, the party sent a formal letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), requesting counting of VVPAT papers in all Assembly segments of the state.
KCR wins in Gajwel by over 50,000 votes
TRS President and Telangana's caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao won the state polls from Gajwel constituency by 51,514 votes.
RECAP: A look at key faces contesting the polls
All eyes in Telangana will be on K Chandrashekar Rao, KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, as exit polls and early counting trends predict a TRS win in the state. Other key faces contesting the polls include the BJP's K Laxman, T Raja Singh, A Revanth Reddy.
Click here for more information on the key candidates in the fray for the Telangana Assembly polls.
KTR leads by 73,000 votes in Sirsilla constituency
According to a tweet from the TRS, party leader and son of care taker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao, is in the lead in Sirsilla by 73,000 votes.
TRS rejects Congress' claim of manipulated EVMs, says people have given victory to KCR
TRS leader K Kavitha rejected the Congress' claim that EVMs were manipulated during polling, and said that the losing party always says the EVMs have been tampered with.
"This is absolutely false. Even the CEC in a press meeting on Monday said that it is not possible to tamper EVMs. People have given victory to TRS, what Congress is claiming is false," she said.
TRS wins in Alampur by 44,508 vote margin
TRS candidate VM Abraham won from Alampur constituency, with a margin of 44,508 votes.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
Visuals: Congress claims EVMs in Telangana were manipulated during polling
The Congress submitted a complaint to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar raising suspicions that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were manipulated in the state during polling on 7 December.
Counting delayed at Karimnagar's SRR Government College due to 'technical problems'
Counting has halted at a centre at SRR Government College in Karimnagar because of technical problems. This centre is counting votes for four constituencies — Choppadandi, Manakondur, Huzurbad and Karimnagar.
Input from Vikram Bava/101Reporters
KTR thanks state for 'having faith' in TRS
As trends have shown the TRS to be in the lead, party leader KT Rama Rao (KTR), who is also the son of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Tuesday, thanked the state for "keeping the faith in KCR Garu and giving us (TRS) another opportunity to serve."
Mahakutami will create new India, says Kerala Alappuzha MP KC Venugopal
Emphasizing the Mahakutami in a Facebook post, Kerala Alappuzha MP KC Venugopal shared a photo of leaders of the united Opposition, and said that "this unity will create a new India."
Harish Rao wins in Siddipet, becomes nation's youngest politician to be elected MLA six times
The TRS' Harish Rao set new records with his sweeping win. He has served as an MLA six times in 14 years, and is also the youngest politician in the country to be elected as an MLA as many times. His lead in Siddipet has crossed one lakh and is still counting, which is more than 80 percent of the polled votes.
Input from Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
Rajnath Singh says Mahagathbandhan failed in Telangana
ANI quoted Home Minister Rajnath Singh as saying: "Nothing is yet clear from the trends. Congratulations to the MLA candidates and the political parties that are winning. But the Mahagathbandhan has failed terribly in Telangana."
TRS wins in Parkal, Siddipet and Jukkal constituencies
TRS candidate Challa Dharma Reddy won against Congress candidate Konda Surekha in Parkal, and Harish Rao has won from Siddipet. Hanumanth Shinde has also won from Jukkal constituency.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
RECAP: Key poll issues
While some issues like farmers' grievances and unemployment are socially relevant and directly affect the lives of people, others like politics over minority vote banks and Telangana's pride are more sentimental issues that politicians have stirred up for votes.
Click here to read in detail about the issues that continue to plague Telangana.
TRS' Gangula Kamalakar leading in Karimnagar by 26,086 votes
After 7 rounds of counting in Karimnagar, the sitting TRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar is in the lead with 26,086 votes. Congress is trailing with 14,992 votes and the BJP has 21,109 votes.
Input by Vikram Bava/101Reporters
TPCC blames 'distorted trends' on EVM manipulation, demand counting of VVPAT trails
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy said: "Going by the distorted trends in the counting of EVM machines, there is a strong suspicion that EVM machines have been manipulated. We demand that 100 percent counting of VVPAT paper trails must be taken up in all constituencies. All Congress candidates should submit letters to their returning officers demanding the counting of VVPAT paper trails."
Kodangal: Congress trailing by 7,400 votes
After the 7th round of counting came to a close, the TRS' lead reached 7,400 votes against Revanth Reddy in Kodangal. This is expected to be a big blow for the Opposition, as Reddy was a vocal critic of the TRS, and is considered unbeatable in his constituency.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
TRS' G Sayanna wins in Hyderabad's Cantonment constituency
Sayanna won by over 12,000 votes.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
KTR leading by 39,000 votes in Sirsilla, KCR leading by 9,212 votes in Gajwel
TRS leader and minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) is leading by 39,000 votes in Sirsilla. His father K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is leading in Gajwel, with the nearest rival trailing by 9,212 votes.
TRS leads in Goshamahal, BJP's Raja Singh trailing
Fortunes have turned for the worse for BJP MLA Raja Singh in Goshamahal, with TRS candidate Prem Singh Rathore pulling into the lead.
Meanwhile, state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy is back in the lead in Huzurnagar after briefing trailing.
Congress' V Hanumanth Rao blames EVM snags for Prajakutami's loss
Speaking to 101Reporters from the Congress offices in Hyderabad, party leader and Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao categorically blamed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the Prajakutami's loss in Telangana.
"We campaigned all over the state and everywhere there has been a good response for the Kutami. But the results... It's because of EVM management. In this age of cybercrime, it is possible to trick these machines," he said, adding that "KCR, even before he was an MLA, was adept at manipulation."
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
BJP candidates leading in AIMIM strongholds of Charminar, Yakubpura
BJP candidates are leading from AIMIM-stronghold constituencies of Charminar and Yakubpura in Hyderabad.
Input from Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters
TJS, CPI candidates trailing in all Assembly segments
Of Congress' alliance partners in the state, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) candidates have failed to obtain a lead in any of the eight assembly segments they are contesting from. Communist Party of India (CPI) candidates, who are contesting from three constituencies, have also failed to get any leads.
Input by Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters
Konda Surekha trailing behind TRS' Challa Dharma Reddy in Parkal
Serial defector and current Congress candidate from Parkal, Konda Surekha, is trailing against incumbent TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy.
She had won this seat in 2009 as a Congress candidate. She later joined the TRS and defected back to Congress a few weeks before Assembly elections. Her candidature was only announced in the last list.
Input by Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters
TRS wins in Jagtial
TRS has won its first seat in Jagtial, with Sanjay Reddy winning against Congress leader Jeevan Reddy.
BJP stll hopeful of winning
ANI quoted Home Minister Rajnath Singh as saying: "These are early trends. We hope to perform well."
AIMIM wins first seat with Akbaruddin Owaisi bagging Chandrayan Gutta
The AIMIM has won its first seat, with party chief Akbaruddin Owaisi bagging the seat in Chandrayan Gutta. He has been MLA from there since 1999, and was pitted against Congress candidate Esa Bin Obaid Misri, a bodybuilder, and BJP's Shahezadi, a Yuva Morcha leader.
Input from Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy leading in Amberpet, Raja Singh leading in Goshamahal
BJP candidates in the lead are firebrand Hindutva leader Raja Singh from Goshamahal, who wanted to rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, and state party president G Kishan Reddy from Amberpet.
Akbaruddin Owaisi wins from Chandrayan Gutta constituency
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi won in the Telangana polls from the Chandrayan Gutta constituency, news agency ANI reported.
TRS agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy leading in Banswada
TRS agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy (Parige) is leading in Banswada constituency. He has won from this seat in both, the 2014 and 2009 polls. His role in the TRS government's Raithu Bandhu subsidy schemes for farmers is expected to have a big impact in the 2018 polls.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
Congress leaders lagging behind in Kodangal, Jagtial, Gadwal
Except for Uttam Kumar Reddy in Huzurnagar, many other senior Congress leaders are trailing. DK Aruna is trailing in Gadwal, Jeevan Reddy is trailing in Jagtial and Revanth Reddy is trailing in Kodangal.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
Congress trailing behind TRS in Kodangal; KCR leading in Gajwel
Revanth Reddy from the Congress has started trailing behind the TRS in Kodangal. TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is in the lead in Gajwel with 50,209 votes.
Meanwhile, the TRS' Harish Rao is leading in Siddipet by 13,040 votes.
22 lakh voted deleted in Telangana, says state Congress unit
The Telangana Congress alleged that 22 lakh votes were deleted in the state, Sources told CNN News18. State Congress leaders are currently in talks with the party's central leadership on approaching the Supreme Court, who will make the final call, the news agency reported.
BJP candidate Satla Ashokj leading in Khanapur, hub of Adivasi-Lambada conflict
BJP candidate Satla Ashok from reserved constituency Khanapur is in the lead.
This constituency is at the heart of the Adivasi-Lambada conflict that flared up last here over ST status for Lambadas, which Adivasis oppose. A traditional Lambada stronghold, Adivasi communities had come together before the elections to ask political parties not to field Lambada candidates and ensure only Adivasi candidates are elected from here. None of the parties except BJP field an Adivasi candidate.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
Jukkal: Incumbent MLA Hanumath Shinde leading by 3,004 votes
Incumbent MLA Hanumath Sindhe of TRS is leading in Jukkal constituency by 3,004 votes.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
TRS leading in 48 seats, Congress in 21, AIMIM in three, BJP in one
TRS candidates are leading in 48 seats, Congress and its allies in 21, AIMIM in three, BJP one, others in one constituency at the end of third round of counting.
Input by Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters
Ex-Telangana Congress chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah lagging behind
Former Telangana Congress president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who had visited Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to demand a ticket from Jangaon after his name was removed from the first list of candidates, is lagging behind after the first round of vote counting.
He had lost in the 2013 elections from the same constituency, to incumbent MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. Reddy is in the fray this time as well.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
Kukatpally: TRS leading by 1,421 votes
TRS is leading in Kukatpally by 1,421 votes.
TDP candidate Nandamuri Suhasini, who is TDP founder NT Rama Rao's granddaughter, is making her political debut from here. She is only the second politician from NTR's family to contest from Telangana after NTR himself lost from Kalwakurthy in 1989. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had campaigned extensively for her in this constituency.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
KCR leading by 2,861 votes in Gajwel
TRS chief and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading in Gajwel by 2,861 votes. In the 2013 polls, he had won this seat by a margin of 20,000 votes.
It is expected that his winning margin might be smaller in the current election as he is up against local strongman leader Pratap Reddy Vanteru, as well as leaders of the Telangana movement like Gaddar.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
TRS leading in 28 constituencies, Mahakutami in 15, BJP in one
TRS candidates are leading in 28 constituencies, Congress and its allies in 15 constituencies, AIMIM candidates in three constituencies while BJP in one and others in one.
Input by Maheshwar Reddy/101Reporters
People of Telangana are with us: TRS MP K Kavitha
ANI quoted K Kavitha, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP, as saying: "We believe that the people of Telangana are with us. We have sincerely worked and utilised the opportunity given to us. So I believe voters will bring us back to power, and that too independently. We are very confident about it."
Delay in counting reported in Khammam district
A delay in counting has been reported in Telangana's Khammam district, which had recorded 85.50 percent voter turnout in the 7 December polls. This figure is also the highest polling percentage across the state.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
TRS candidates leading in 20 constituencies, Congress in 10
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidates are leading in 20 constituencies, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in three, Congress in 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in one, and others in one.
Ex-TDP MLA leader Revanth Reddy leading in Kodangal
Congress candidate and former TDP MLA Revanth Reddy is leading in Kodangal. He has a strong following here irrespective of his party affiliation.
He has previously alleged unwarranted raids by the EC on the behest of caretaker chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). On the day of KCR's rally in Kodangal, Reddy was taken into preventive custody, a move that was condemned by the Congress and later the EC and High Court.
TRS leading by 3,022 votes after first round in Warangal West
With the first round of counting complete in Warangal West, TRS is leading by 3,022 votes. TRS' Harish Rao is leading by 6,368 votes in Siddipet after the first round.
Visuals: Mood upbeat in anticipation of results
At the Congress office in Nampally in Hyderabad, drummers are keeping the mood upbeat in anticipation of results.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
EVM counting begins; TRS in lead in 10 constituencies
With counting of postal ballots now complete, countinf of EVM votes has begun. Early trends show that the TRS is leading in ten constituencies, while the Congress is in the lead in three.
RECAP: Asaduddin Owaisi says AIMIM will stand by KCR
MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi met with caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at his office on Monday. Racing past the waiting media on his bike, Owaisi was in a meeting with him for more than two hours.
Speaking to the media later, he said he was confident that Telangana's people will re-elect KCR as chief minister. "I assure you when the results come out tomorrow, TRS will get a big majority. There is no doubt about this. They will be able to form the government on their own. MIM will continue to stand by TRS as it always has."
Asked why he chose to ride his bike for meeting instead of his usual tinted SUVs, he said Hyderabad's great weather had inspired him to do so.
Input by Ramu/101Reporters
Counting begins in Telangana
Counting has begun in Telangana, with exit polls predicting an easy win for the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
A total of 43 counting centres across the state will be involved in the process, with 14 tables and 56 EC personnel per constituency. Each constituency will have 18-22 rounds of counting, with an average of four rounds per hour i.e 15 minutes per round. Postal ballots will be counted first.
Input by Ramu/101Reporters
Break down of voter turnout in Telangana
Telangana, which went to polls on 7 December, recorded a 73.20 percent voter turnout. Of the total electorate, 72.54 percent were men, 73.88 were women, and 8.99 percent were in the Third Gender category.
73.20% voter turnout recorded in Telangana Assembly polls
The Election Commission announced that 73.20 percent polling was registered in the Telangana Assembly elections on 7 December. The announcement came more than 24 hours after polling ended in all 119 constituencies.
Urban areas, particularly Hyderabad, witnessed a low turnout of voters, saying that this was due to the apathy of urban voters who were educated. Rural areas recorded heavy polling, with many constituencies witnessing over 80 percent turnout.
8% of voters unable to exercise franchise
According to activists, at least 8 percent, or 22 lakhs, of the 2.8 crore voters in the state missed out on exercising their franchise due to a faulty voter deletion exercise way back in 2015. On Twitter and other social media platforms, users expressed their discontent with #WhereisMyVote, led by Olympic badminton player, Jwala Gutta.
16:28 (IST)
Visuals: 4 pm numbers for Telangana Assembly polls
16:26 (IST)
Visuals: KTR meets TRS workers at party office in Hyderabad.
Telangana caretaker Minister KT Rama Rao can be seen meeting Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers at the party office in Hyderabad. The TRS is leading on 79 seats as per official ECI trends.
16:20 (IST)
Visuals: KCR arrives at party headquarters in Hyderabad
16:07 (IST)
AIMIM wins 2 seats, leads in 4 in Hyderabad
AIMIM bagged two seats while leading in four others in the city Tuesday as per the latest trends in the counting of votes for the Telangana assembly elections.
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi won from Chandrayangutta constituency for the fifth time in a row, defeating his nearest BJP rival Syed Shehjadi by a margin of over 80,000 votes.
Mohammed Moazam Khan was declared elected from Bahadurpura constituency here by 82,518 votes against TRS candidate, while four other party candidates were also leading. Khan, who made a hat-Trick, secured 96,993 votes while Inayath Ali Baqri of TRS managed to get 14,475 votes.
In the 2014 election, AIMIM had bagged seven seats — Malakpet, Nampally, Karwan, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, and Bahadurpura.
- PTI
16:01 (IST)
TRS chief KCR to speak to media at 4.30 pm in Hyderabad's Telangana Bhavan
According to a report from CNN News18, Telangana's caretaker chief minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will address the media at 4.30 pm at Hyderabad's Telangana Bhavan. Rao's government will likely serve another term and form the Telangana government.
15:57 (IST)
TDP respects the mandate of people of Telangana: Chandrababu Naidu
Shortly after Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu tweeted to congratulate K Chandrasekhar Rao on his win in the Telangana polls, news agency ANI quoted him as saying that the TDP understands the mandate of the people of the state.
15:42 (IST)
It's a victory of Telangana's self-respect: KCR's nephew T Harish Rao
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday described the party's landslide victory as the victory of Telangana's self-respect, IANS reported. Harish won the Siddipet seat by over 1.20 lakh votes.
Harish Rao, who is the nephew of TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), told reporters that the poll results showed people of Telangana have won. "It's people's victory. They have once again upheld the Telangana pride. KCR has proved correct that people will win," said Harish, who retained his Siddipet seat with a record margin.
15:26 (IST)
Akbaruddin Owaisi won by over 80,000 votes: Reports
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi won from Chandrayan Gutta constituency in Telangana for the fifth time in a row. He defeated his nearest rival, Syed Shahezadi from the BJP, by a margin of over 80,000 votes, CNN News18 reported.
15:20 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu congratulates KCR on electoral victory
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to congratulate TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on his win in the Telangana Assembly polls. Naidu's comment comes amid a longstanding war of words between the two chief ministers.
15:12 (IST)
TRS wins in Sanath Nagar by 30,217 votes
According to news agency ANI, Telangana caretaker minister and TRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav wins from Sanath Nagar constituency by 30,217 votes.
15:09 (IST)
Independent candidates claim EVMs tampered with, calls election 'total fraud'
Independent candidates from Secunderabad constituency are raising the issue of EVM tampering. “I expected I would get a minimum 20,000 votes as I have run a good campaign. But I am getting only five votes in each round. In some booths, people I know personally assured me of 100-150 votes, but during counting, I got zero.
I have done rigorous campaigning for two months and my team has assured me of victory; many voters even texted me they have voted for me. This shows the EVMs were 100 percent tampered with according to some fixed formulae," one of the independent candidates said.
"They have made fools of us. Irrespective of who you vote for, TRS is getting the majority. Voting has not been conducted systematically. The election is a total fraud and we condemn it. We demand a re-election with ballot papers which is the best system," he added.
14:57 (IST)
CPI says TRS used 'huge distribution of money and liquor' to influence voters
The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) resorted to "huge distribution of money and liquor" to influence voters, and described the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party's performance in the Assembly polls as a "technical victory and not a moral one".
"Huge distribution of money, particularly on the last day (before the election)...purchasing votes..this must have resulted in this victory for TRS," CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy alleged.
"Most important: this election was not free and fair. Distribution of money and liquor... I don't think it's a moral victory for him (Rao), it's only a technical victory for TRS," Reddy said.
Click here to read the full story.
14:53 (IST)
Visuals: Congress writes to Telangana CEO requesting VVPAT counting
After Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that EVMs were manipulated in Telangana, the party sent a formal letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), requesting counting of VVPAT papers in all Assembly segments of the state.
14:48 (IST)
Korukanti Chander defeats TSRTC chairman Somarapu Satyanarayana in Ramagundam
Korukanti Chander, a TRS rebel candidate who fought under the All India Forward Bloc banner from Ramagundam, has defeated TSRTC Chairman Somarapu Satyanarayana, won TRS candidate.
Satyanarayana had said in June this year that he was disenchanted with TRS and intended to quit politics.
Input by Vikram Bawa/101Reporters
14:38 (IST)
"We have to analyse the factors that contributed to the success of TRS and failure of our alliance," said Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, senior TDP leader, which is led by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. "We were expecting to get more seats. The results are not to our expectations," Reddy told PTI.
The alliance which also comprised the Telangana Jana Samithi and the Communist Party of India, did not fare well, and "we have to analyse and introspect where it went wrong, and we have to work together", he said.
"We have to respect people's verdict", Reddy said, adding the alliance would now strive hard to see to it that the TRS government implements the "tall promises" made by the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party.
14:27 (IST)
Visuals: TRS youth leaders and Telangana Joint Action Committee members celebrate election results
Youth leaders of the TRS and the Telangana Joint Action Committee celebrated the TRS' likely win in the Telangana Assembly polls at Osmania University in Hyderabad.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
14:27 (IST)
Visuals: TRS youth leaders and Telangana Joint Action Committee members celebrate election results
Youth leaders of the TRS and the Telangana Joint Action Committee celebrated the TRS' likely win in the Telangana Assembly polls at Osmania University in Hyderabad.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
14:18 (IST)
TRS minister Jupally Krishna Rao loses seat to Congress in Kollapur
Jupally Krishna Rao, the Panchayat Raj minister in TRS government, lost his seat in Kollapur to Congress' Harsha Vardhan Reddy.
Rao and his son have been under the CBI scanner since April, amid allegations that they used fraudulent documents through their real estate development company to obtain and default on 89 crores worth of bank loans.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
14:12 (IST)
KCR wins in Gajwel by over 50,000 votes
TRS President and Telangana's caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao won the state polls from Gajwel constituency by 51,514 votes.
14:10 (IST)
RECAP: A look at key faces contesting the polls
All eyes in Telangana will be on K Chandrashekar Rao, KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, as exit polls and early counting trends predict a TRS win in the state. Other key faces contesting the polls include the BJP's K Laxman, T Raja Singh, A Revanth Reddy.
Click here for more information on the key candidates in the fray for the Telangana Assembly polls.
14:00 (IST)
KTR leads by 73,000 votes in Sirsilla constituency
According to a tweet from the TRS, party leader and son of care taker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao, is in the lead in Sirsilla by 73,000 votes.
13:52 (IST)
TRS rejects Congress' claim of manipulated EVMs, says people have given victory to KCR
TRS leader K Kavitha rejected the Congress' claim that EVMs were manipulated during polling, and said that the losing party always says the EVMs have been tampered with.
"This is absolutely false. Even the CEC in a press meeting on Monday said that it is not possible to tamper EVMs. People have given victory to TRS, what Congress is claiming is false," she said.
13:47 (IST)
TRS wins in Alampur by 44,508 vote margin
TRS candidate VM Abraham won from Alampur constituency, with a margin of 44,508 votes.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
13:41 (IST)
TRS to win against 'evil Kutami', says Talasani Srinivas Yadav
Launching an attack on the Mahakutami alliance between the Congress and other Opposition parties, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who served as cinematography minister in the previous TRS government, said: "the people of Telangana have blessed KCR and have showered their love in the form of votes. This will go down in history as a super victory against the evil Kutami."
"Strong leaders like Indira Gandhi had lost their seat when went for early polls but KCR's formula has not gone wrong. People have voted for development and clearly rejected the Kutami." he said.
13:30 (IST)
Visuals: TRS leading in 87 seats, Congress in 22, AIMIM in five, BJP in two
According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the TRS is in the lead in 87 seats, Congress in 22, AIMIM in five, and the BJP in only one seat. The TRS was previously leading in 90 seats.
13:25 (IST)
Visuals: Congress claims EVMs in Telangana were manipulated during polling
The Congress submitted a complaint to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar raising suspicions that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were manipulated in the state during polling on 7 December.
13:07 (IST)
Counting delayed at Karimnagar's SRR Government College due to 'technical problems'
Counting has halted at a centre at SRR Government College in Karimnagar because of technical problems. This centre is counting votes for four constituencies — Choppadandi, Manakondur, Huzurbad and Karimnagar.
Input from Vikram Bava/101Reporters
12:49 (IST)
KTR thanks state for 'having faith' in TRS
As trends have shown the TRS to be in the lead, party leader KT Rama Rao (KTR), who is also the son of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Tuesday, thanked the state for "keeping the faith in KCR Garu and giving us (TRS) another opportunity to serve."
12:43 (IST)
Visuals: TRS supporters take out motor rally celebrating party's clean sweep in Telangana's first polls
The TRS took out rallies across Hyderabad, defying police orders that forbid victory processions.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
12:34 (IST)
Mahakutami will create new India, says Kerala Alappuzha MP KC Venugopal
Emphasizing the Mahakutami in a Facebook post, Kerala Alappuzha MP KC Venugopal shared a photo of leaders of the united Opposition, and said that "this unity will create a new India."
12:26 (IST)
Harish Rao wins in Siddipet, becomes nation's youngest politician to be elected MLA six times
The TRS' Harish Rao set new records with his sweeping win. He has served as an MLA six times in 14 years, and is also the youngest politician in the country to be elected as an MLA as many times. His lead in Siddipet has crossed one lakh and is still counting, which is more than 80 percent of the polled votes.
Input from Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
12:20 (IST)
Rajnath Singh says Mahagathbandhan failed in Telangana
ANI quoted Home Minister Rajnath Singh as saying: "Nothing is yet clear from the trends. Congratulations to the MLA candidates and the political parties that are winning. But the Mahagathbandhan has failed terribly in Telangana."
12:19 (IST)
TRS wins in Parkal, Siddipet and Jukkal constituencies
TRS candidate Challa Dharma Reddy won against Congress candidate Konda Surekha in Parkal, and Harish Rao has won from Siddipet. Hanumanth Shinde has also won from Jukkal constituency.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
12:11 (IST)
Visuals: Tally shows TRS leading in 89 seats, Congress in 21
11:55 (IST)
RECAP: Key poll issues
While some issues like farmers' grievances and unemployment are socially relevant and directly affect the lives of people, others like politics over minority vote banks and Telangana's pride are more sentimental issues that politicians have stirred up for votes.
Click here to read in detail about the issues that continue to plague Telangana.
11:50 (IST)
Visuals: TRS leading in 90 constituencies, Congress in 16, AIMIM in five, BJP in one
According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the TRS is in the lead in 90 constituencies, Congress in 16, AIMIM in five, and the BJP in only one seat.
Exit polls have predicted an easy win for the TRS.
11:45 (IST)
TRS' Gangula Kamalakar leading in Karimnagar by 26,086 votes
After 7 rounds of counting in Karimnagar, the sitting TRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar is in the lead with 26,086 votes. Congress is trailing with 14,992 votes and the BJP has 21,109 votes.
Input by Vikram Bava/101Reporters
11:43 (IST)
Visuals: TRS supporters celebrate party's lead at Hyderabad headquarters
11:38 (IST)
TPCC blames 'distorted trends' on EVM manipulation, demand counting of VVPAT trails
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy said: "Going by the distorted trends in the counting of EVM machines, there is a strong suspicion that EVM machines have been manipulated. We demand that 100 percent counting of VVPAT paper trails must be taken up in all constituencies. All Congress candidates should submit letters to their returning officers demanding the counting of VVPAT paper trails."
11:34 (IST)
TRS' Krishnamohan Reddy leading by 9,000 votes in Gadwal
11:27 (IST)
Kodangal: Congress trailing by 7,400 votes
After the 7th round of counting came to a close, the TRS' lead reached 7,400 votes against Revanth Reddy in Kodangal. This is expected to be a big blow for the Opposition, as Reddy was a vocal critic of the TRS, and is considered unbeatable in his constituency.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
11:22 (IST)
TRS' G Sayanna wins in Hyderabad's Cantonment constituency
Sayanna won by over 12,000 votes.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
11:14 (IST)
KTR leading by 39,000 votes in Sirsilla, KCR leading by 9,212 votes in Gajwel
TRS leader and minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) is leading by 39,000 votes in Sirsilla. His father K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is leading in Gajwel, with the nearest rival trailing by 9,212 votes.
11:10 (IST)
TRS leads in Goshamahal, BJP's Raja Singh trailing
Fortunes have turned for the worse for BJP MLA Raja Singh in Goshamahal, with TRS candidate Prem Singh Rathore pulling into the lead.
Meanwhile, state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy is back in the lead in Huzurnagar after briefing trailing.
11:07 (IST)
Visuals: TRS members celebrate outside party office in Hyderabad
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supporters and members can be seen celebrating the party's lead in the ongoing counting for the state polls.
11:02 (IST)
Congress' V Hanumanth Rao blames EVM snags for Prajakutami's loss
Speaking to 101Reporters from the Congress offices in Hyderabad, party leader and Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao categorically blamed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the Prajakutami's loss in Telangana.
"We campaigned all over the state and everywhere there has been a good response for the Kutami. But the results... It's because of EVM management. In this age of cybercrime, it is possible to trick these machines," he said, adding that "KCR, even before he was an MLA, was adept at manipulation."
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
10:55 (IST)
RECAP: TRS govt's failure to fulfil 2014 promises may impact results
Despite exit polls predicting a win for the TRS, the party's failure to fulfil some of its 2014 poll promises may impact the party's electoral success. K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2014 had promised to transform Telangana into Bangaru Telangana (golden Telangana), the most farmer-friendly state in India.
Another major promise that remained unfulfilled was the issue of employment. While KCR had promised to create 1,00,000 jobs, according to a report titled ‘Unemployment in India – A statistical profile’ prepared by the Bombay Stock Exchange and Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, Telangana had the third-highest level of unemployment among graduates in the country.
Click here to read more about the TRS' poll promises in 2014.
10:44 (IST)
TRS' Gangula Kamalakar leading in Karimnagar, BJP's K Laxman trailing in Musheerabad
The sitting TRS MLA from Karimnagar, Gangula Kamalakar, is leading by 1022 votes after the third round of counting. Meanwhile, former Congress minister Sudarshan Reddy is in leading from Bodhan constituency, and BJP state unit chief K Laxman is trailing in Musheerabad.
10:40 (IST)
BJP candidates leading in AIMIM strongholds of Charminar, Yakubpura
BJP candidates are leading from AIMIM-stronghold constituencies of Charminar and Yakubpura in Hyderabad.
Input from Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters
10:37 (IST)
TJS, CPI candidates trailing in all Assembly segments
Of Congress' alliance partners in the state, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) candidates have failed to obtain a lead in any of the eight assembly segments they are contesting from. Communist Party of India (CPI) candidates, who are contesting from three constituencies, have also failed to get any leads.
Input by Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters