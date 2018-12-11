Telangana Election Results LIVE updates: KCR to address media at 4.30 pm; reports say Owaisi won by 80,000 votes



Telangana Election Results LIVE updates: AIMIM bagged two seats while leading in four others in the city Tuesday as per the latest trends in the counting of votes for the Telangana assembly elections.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi won from Chandrayangutta constituency for the fifth time in a row, defeating his nearest BJP rival Syed Shehjadi by a margin of over 80,000 votes.

Mohammed Moazam Khan was declared elected from Bahadurpura constituency here by 82,518 votes against TRS candidate, while four other party candidates were also leading. Khan, who made a hat-Trick, secured 96,993 votes while Inayath Ali Baqri of TRS managed to get 14,475 votes.

In the 2014 election, AIMIM had bagged seven seats — Malakpet, Nampally, Karwan, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, and Bahadurpura.

According to a report from CNN News18, Telangana's caretaker chief minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will address the media at 4.30 pm at Hyderabad's Telangana Bhavan. Rao's government will likely serve another term and form the Telangana government.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday described the party's landslide victory as the victory of Telangana's self-respect, IANS reported. Harish won the Siddipet seat by over 1.20 lakh votes.

Harish Rao, who is the nephew of TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), told reporters that the poll results showed people of Telangana have won. "It's people's victory. They have once again upheld the Telangana pride. KCR has proved correct that people will win," said Harish, who retained his Siddipet seat with a record margin.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to congratulate TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on his win in the Telangana Assembly polls. Naidu's comment comes amid a longstanding war of words between the two chief ministers.

Independent candidates from Secunderabad constituency are raising the issue of EVM tampering. “I expected I would get a minimum 20,000 votes as I have run a good campaign. But I am getting only five votes in each round. In some booths, people I know personally assured me of 100-150 votes, but during counting, I got zero.

I have done rigorous campaigning for two months and my team has assured me of victory; many voters even texted me they have voted for me. This shows the EVMs were 100 percent tampered with according to some fixed formulae," one of the independent candidates said.

"They have made fools of us. Irrespective of who you vote for, TRS is getting the majority. Voting has not been conducted systematically. The election is a total fraud and we condemn it. We demand a re-election with ballot papers which is the best system," he added.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said on Tuesday that the Congresss-led alliance, of which it is a part, needs to analyse and introspect on the grouping's "failure" in the Telangana Assembly elections.

"We have to analyse the factors that contributed to the success of TRS and failure of our alliance," said Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, senior TDP leader, which is led by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. "We were expecting to get more seats. The results are not to our expectations," Reddy told PTI.

The alliance which also comprised the Telangana Jana Samithi and the Communist Party of India, did not fare well, and "we have to analyse and introspect where it went wrong, and we have to work together", he said.

"We have to respect people's verdict", Reddy said, adding the alliance would now strive hard to see to it that the TRS government implements the "tall promises" made by the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party.

TRS President and Telangana's caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao won the state polls from Gajwel constituency by over 50,000 votes, ANI reported.

According to a tweet from the TRS, party leader and son of care taker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao, is in the lead in Sirsilla by 73,000 votes.

Counting has halted at a centre at SRR Government College in Karimnagar because of technical problems. This centre is counting votes for four constituencies — Choppadandi, Manakondur, Huzurbad and Karimnagar.

The TRS took out rallies across Hyderabad, defying police orders that forbid victory processions.

The TRS' Harish Rao set new records with his sweeping win. He has served as an MLA six times in 14 years, and is also the youngest politician in the country to be elected as an MLA as many times. His lead in Siddipet has crossed one lakh and is still counting, which is more than 80 percent of the polled votes.

After 7 rounds of counting in Karimnagar, the sitting TRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar is in the lead with 26,086 votes. Congress is trailing with 14,992 votes and the BJP has 21,109 votes.

According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the TRS is in the lead in 90 constituencies, Congress in 16, AIMIM in five, and the BJP in only one seat. Exit polls have predicted an easy win for the TRS.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy said: "Going by the distorted trends in the counting of EVM machines, there is a strong suspicion that EVM machines have been manipulated. We demand that 100 percent counting of VVPAT paper trails must be taken up in all constituencies. All Congress candidates should submit letters to their returning officers demanding the counting of VVPAT paper trails."

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao categorically blamed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the Prajakutami's loss in Telangana.

"We campaigned all over the state and everywhere there has been a good response for the Kutami. But the results... It's because of EVM management. In this age of cybercrime, it is possible to trick these machines," he said, adding that "KCR, even before he was an MLA, was adept at manipulation."

BJP candidates are leading from AIMIM-stronghold constituencies of Charminar and Yakubpura in Hyderabad.

Serial defector and current Congress candidate from Parkal, Konda Surekha, is trailing against incumbent TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy.

She had won this seat in 2009 as a Congress candidate. She later joined the TRS and defected back to Congress a few weeks before Assembly elections. Her candidature was only announced in the last list.

TRS won its first seat in Jagtial, with Sanjay Reddy won against Congress leader Jeevan Reddy.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi won in the Telangana polls from the Chandrayan Gutta constituency, news agency ANI reported.

TRS agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy (Parige) is leading in Banswada constituency. He has won from this seat in both, the 2014 and 2009 polls. His role in the TRS government's Raithu Bandhu subsidy schemes for farmers is expected to have a big impact in the 2018 polls.

TRS chief and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading in Gajwel by 2,861 votes. In the 2013 polls, he had won this seat by a margin of 20,000 votes.

It is expected that his winning margin might be smaller in the current election as he is up against local strongman leader Pratap Reddy Vanteru, as well as leaders of the Telangana movement like Gaddar.

Former Telangana Congress president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who had visited Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to demand a ticket from Jangaon after his name was removed from the first list of candidates, is lagging behind after the first round of vote counting.

He had lost in the 2013 elections from the same constituency, to incumbent MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. Reddy is in the fray this time as well.

TRS is leading in Kukatpally by 1,421 votes.

TDP candidate Nandamuri Suhasini, who is TDP founder NT Rama Rao's granddaughter, is making her political debut from here. She is only the second politician from NTR's family to contest from Telangana after NTR himself lost from Kalwakurthy in 1989. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had campaigned extensively for her in this constituency.

A delay in counting has been reported in Telangana's Khammam district, which had recorded 85.50 percent voter turnout in the 7 December polls. This figure is also the highest polling percentage across the state.

Congress candidate and former TDP MLA Revanth Reddy is leading in Kodangal. He has a strong following here irrespective of his party affiliation.

He has previously alleged unwarranted raids by the EC on the behest of the caretaker chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). On the day of KCR's rally in Kodangal, Reddy was taken into preventive custody, a move that was condemned by the Congress and later the EC and High Court.

With the first round of counting complete in Warangal West, TRS is leading by 3022 votes. TRS' Harish Rao is leading by 6368 votes in Siddipet after the first round.

Counting has begun in Telangana, with exit polls predicting an easy win for the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

A flurry of activity was witnessed in Hyderabad on Monday, a day ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly elections, with the BJP hinting at supporting K Chandrasekhar Rao's TRS in forming the government if it fell short of a majority and AIMIM pledging support.

The Congress-led 4-party People's Front, meanwhile met Governor ESL Narasimhan and requested that the alliance be treated as a "single entity" in the event of a hung assembly. Though most exit polls have forecast an easy win for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, some predicted a keen contest between it and the Congress-led "Prajakutami", which also comprises the TDP, CPI and the newly formed Telangaja Jana Samithi.

Counting of votes will be taken up on Tuesday morning to decide the fate of 1,821 candidates trying their luck for 119 assembly seats. BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao noted that most exit polls have predicted that the TRS would retain power and they were likely to be on the mark.

When asked about options before the BJP, a marginal player in Telangana, in case of a hung assembly, Rao said it was difficult to comment as one does not know as of now what whould be the shortfall for the TRS. "The BJP will have nothing to do with the Congress or the AIMIM (led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi)," Rao told PTI, indicating that the BJP was not averse to doing business with the TRS to keep the Congress away from power.

"....BJP certainly wants a stable government, and in case of a hung assembly, we will see who seeks our support. Our support will certainly be not available for the Congress or the AIMIM," Rao added.

The BJP had won just five seats in the 2014 assembly polls that were held in undivided Andhra Pradesh. It had contested the poll in alliance with N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party. The TDP walked out of the BJP-led NDA a few months ago over the Centre's refusal to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Rao, however, noted that since the party contested the elections against both the TRS and the People's Front, it would be happy to be in the opposition. The AIMIM, which Chandrasekhar Rao called a "friendly party" during the election campaign, meanwhile, said it will stand by the TRS leader. "I will be meeting Telangana's caretaker & next CM of Telangana, KCR sahab @TelanganaCMO at 1:30 PM today. Inshallah he will form government on his own strength, and Majlis will stand by him. This is our first step towards a larger goal of nation building," Owaisi tweeted.

Owaisi later rode a motorcycle to 'Pragati Bhavan', the camp office-cum-residence of Rao, and was with him for about three hours. "On behalf of my party I met caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. I am pretty sure and confident and KCR 'saab' is (also) confident that people of Telangana would once again bless KCR to the chief minister's post. He will form a new government on his own strength," he told reporters. AIMIM contested eight seats in the December 7 assembly elections as against the seven in the 2014 polls, and supported the TRS elsewhere.

When asked if AIMIM would back out if the BJP went with TRS, Owaisi, who also addressed campaign rallies in support of TRS candidates, said,"Such a scenario would not be there. BJP, which had five seats....would decrease...you will see tomorrow by noon."

Meanwhile, a People's Front delegation called on the governor and sought to be treated as a single entity should the electorate give a fractured mandate. "In the event of a situation of the governor having to invite the single largest entity to form the government arises, we said, this is our pre-poll alliance and these are the papers and documents. We submitted them to the governor," state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters.