KCR calls Chandrababu Naidu 'thief' and 'traitor' to Telangana; slams 'cheap' Congress for being TDP's ally

Telangana's caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, calling him a "thief" and "traitor" in Telangana's eyes. At the party’s election public meeting in Nizamabad, KCR expressed disgust at the Congress party for joining hands with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that had been against the formation of Telangana as a separate state.

KCR said that “cheap Congress fellows” have “betrayed Telangana through and through”. “The Congress and the BJP are coming up with impractical poll assurances,” KCR asserted and asked people to choose his party.

"I may have a foul mouth, but I am the chief minister and therefore cannot stoop to the level of these cheap fellows. Do you want to give the reins of Telangana to a thief like Naidu who was caught red-handed in the cash-for-vote scam? He is a traitor who has consistently worked against the interests of Telangana. Do you want to be the slaves of Amaravati or New Delhi? It is appalling how the Congress, that killed nearly 400 Telugu youth in 1968, and Naidu, who wrote 36 letters to stop the irrigation projects in Telangana, have formed an alliance. How can they have the audacity to even face the state?" KCR was quoted as saying by the The New Indian Express.

“Naidu is responsible for 100 Telanganites dying in encounters... He is a traitor who snatched away seven mandals of our state. How can the Congress sail with such a durmargudu (wicked person)?" KCR alleged that Naidu plans to spend Rs 500 crore in campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections and that he will provide three helicopters to Congress ahead of the polls. “Had they (Opposition parties) asked me, my party would have given five or more seats to them,’’ he said.

According to The Times of India, Rao even attacked the BJP government during his speech. Referring to the BJP manifesto that promises the payment of house rent up to Rs 5,000 for weaker sections, Rao said that as assured by Narendra Modi, if Rs 15 lakh is deposited in every citizen's bank account, he would pay the house rent of BJP leader K Laxman.

KCR also reportedly took strong objection to TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy calling him "battebaaz" (a cheat). “Uttam Kumar Reddy called me battebaaz. Am I a battebaaz?" KCR asked the crowd. "You can assess my character and that of Uttam Kumar Reddy’s. Let your answer be your vote,” he told the gathering.

He went on to say that people were wondering why he was not the same old KCR with his strong and pungent language and answered that it was due to the fact that he is a chief minister and thus "he had to draw a line". "But if I choose to, I can still be at my abusive best and speak all through the night till morning,” he remarked.

He said that the Congress was opposing his government on everything and placing hurdles before it and that is why he decided to go for early polls. “The Congress would even want to file a court case against someone wanting to go to the toilet," KCR remarked.