Telangana DOST 2020: Phase-I registration for admission to degree colleges postponed for 15 days, updated schedule to be announced later

The DOST admission process involves registering on the online portal and submitting web-options.

The Telangana degree admission, which was slated to begin on Wednesday, has been postponed by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

A short notice has been posted on the official Degree Online Services Telangana website, which states, "DOST - 2020 Phase-I registrations and web options are postponed for 15 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The updated schedule will be announced later."

According to a report in The Indian Express, while the registration and seat selection process were to be held online, the document verification was to be conducted physically from 20 to 24 August. This too has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the report added.

The report further states that the results for CBSE and CISCE are also expected by 15 July and the delay of the registration might give students who are enrolled in the central boards a chance to apply for the state-based varsities.

As per an NDTV report, DOST is an online facility for centralised admission to degree colleges affiliated with six different universities in Telangana including Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Osmania University, Palamuru University, Satvahana University, and Telangana University.

According to Careers 360, candidates must have Aadhaar card linked with mobile number, active mobile number, candidate's photograph in the prescribed format and size, qualifying exam certificate (in the prescribed format and size, bridge course certificate (if required), sports and extra-curricular activities certificate (if required) and PWD certificate (if required) before filling in the form.

Candidates have to get themselves registered online by providing their active and valid email ID and mobile numbers.

Students will have to provide personal and academic details, select the preferred exam city, upload photograph and signature (online mode) to fill in the form.

Candidates will also have to pay the registration fee of Rs. 200 for phase I. The DOST registration 2020 fee for phase II and III is Rs. 400. Candidates can pay through Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking/T Wallet.