Telangana declares 3 days holidays for schools, colleges from tomorrow; officials asked to be on high alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for Telangana. It said that intense wet spell is likely to continue over the state, on 10 and 11 July, 2022

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared holiday for all school, colleges, educational institutions for the next three days - from 11 to 13 July - as the incessant heavy rainfall continue to lash across the state.

The decision was taken during a heavy level meeting convened by Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday afternoon to review the situation in the state and the measures being taken by his government to prevent any loss of lives and damage to the property.

The Authorities have been asked to take all necessary and timely measures.

The Chief Secretary also held a video conference meeting with the district collectors and took stock of situation in their respective areas.

Authorities have been asked to be on high alert and shift people living in the low-lying areas to special camps, if necessary.

According to the weather office, extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalle.

Adilabad, Jagityal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts also were lashed by heavy rain showers.

Telangana has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last few days. On Friday, 8 July, a school bus, carrying 30 students, was partially submerged in a flooded street in Mahbubnagar of the state. The locals rescued the students from the bus.

The incident took place between Machanpally and Kodur area of Mahbubnagar the private school bus was crossing under a railway bridge.

The bridge was submerged in water due to the heavy rains in the area for past couple of days. The driver of the bus tried to drive the vehicle through stagnant water under the bridge but was stranded midway.

