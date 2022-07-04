A Telangana intelligence official was caught redhanded while clicking photos of documents listing details of BJP's resolution and its upcoming meetings at the national executive meeting in Hyderabad.

The said documents were kept on a table when the incident was reported. After the incident, the official was handed over to senior officials present at the venue.

Confirming the incident, BJP leader Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "There is no secrecy in our party, our party is a democratic party. Our party is not a family party, whoever came was illegal, we don't do the security. When PM comes the karyakartas are not allowed and police takes over everything," said Reddy.

He further stated that the party's crystal in it's being and there's nothing to hide. "Whoever comes we give info, there is nothing to hide. If KCR wants we can give the resolution to him but taking the resolution is wrong from an ongoing meeting."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also reacted to the incident and said that the government believes in transparency.

"Our government believes in transparency, we ourselves put everything on the website, so whoever wants to come can come, there is no secret activity, we are working for the welfare of the people," said Goyal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meeting was attended by top brass of the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

