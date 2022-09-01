Telangana: Congress' Narayanpet district chief booked for raping party worker on pretext of marriage

In her complaint, the victim alleged that Narayanpet District Congress chief Khumbam Shivakumar Reddy spiked her drink, raped her at a hotel in the city and also recorded the act to blackmail her

Hyderabad: A Telangana Congress leader has been booked by police in Hyderabad on charges of raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 476 IPC (rape) and 506 IPC (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation is underway.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that Narayanpet District Congress chief Khumbam Shivakumar Reddy spiked her drink, raped her at a hotel in the city and also recorded the act to blackmail her, India Today reported.

She was a member of the Congress and was deputed to campaign and coordinate the 2020 municipal polls, according to the woman’s complaint.

“I was allotted Narayanpet region and thus, I went to Narayanpet for the said purpose. Upon reaching Narayanpet, I met the District Congress Committee President, Khumbam Shivakumar Reddy, where he tried to get close to me. He often messaged her at ungodly hours. Finally, on one occasion, Shiva expressed his intention to marry her,” India Today quoted the woman as saying.

It further stated that Shivakumar Reddy told her that his wife was critically ill and would not survive beyond three years.

The complaint further stated that during their stay in Dubbaka district, the accused came to the woman’s room in an inebriated state and started pressuring her to have intercourse with him. Later on, he physically assaulted her when she refused to accept his proposal.

He even tied a yellow thread signifying that they were married as per Hindu rituals. After that, he once called her to a hotel room, allegedly spiked her drink with some pills and raped her.

Soon after she gained consciousness, Reddy told her that he had clicked her photographs and threatened to post them on the internet if she did not heed his demands, according to her complaint.

