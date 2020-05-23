Telangana SSC Exam: Board to hold pending Class 10 exams from 8 June to 5 July; check date sheet here

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, has announced the schedule for remaining exams of Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. The Telangana board said that the TS Class 10 exams will be held from 8 June to 5 July.

The exams will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and students will be provided 15 extra minutes to read question paper.

The date sheet has been released following the permission by the Telangana High Court to conduct the exams in the state. Telangana education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said as advised by the HC there will be a two-day gap between each paper.

The court has asked the education department to ensure that there are more exam centres having large campuses. It said that each centre should also have a sufficient number of thermal screening kits.

The authorities have been told to ensure that there is adequate medical staff to look after the emergency needs of the students.

Abiding by the court’s order, the board has increased the number of exam centres from 2,005 to 2,530.

TS Class 10 exams began on 19 March, but had to be deferred due to coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown to stop the spread of the pandemic,

As per the date sheet, first paper of English will be held on 8 June, while the second exam of English is on 11 June. The Mathematics first paper is scheduled for 14 June and second paper for 17 June.

Physics exam will take place on 20 June, Biology and Sociology papers will be held on 26 and 29 June. The first paper of Oriental Main Language is scheduled on 2 July, while its second paper will be held on 5 July.

Earlier, the K Chandrasekhar Rao government Telangana decided to promote students of Class 1 to 9 to the next grade as there is no detention system for these classes.