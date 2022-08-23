Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad after massive protests erupted in Hyderabad last night demanding action against him.

New Delhi: Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad after massive protests erupted in Hyderabad last night demanding action against him.

Telangana Police detains BJP MLA Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad https://t.co/wZrwhIX1D1 pic.twitter.com/e4kkvM10ZQ — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

P Sai Chaitanya, DCP South Zone, Hyderabad said that the protesters gathered at the South Zone DCP office last night demanding action against him as the MLA hurt the religious sentiments of the minority community.

A case has been registered under Sections 295(a), 153(a) and other relevant sections, Chaitanya added.

According to a India Today report, The BJP MLA had released a video against comedian Munawar Faruqui who held a show in Hyderabad last week amid protests. Earlier, Singh threatened to stop Faruqui's show and said he would burn down the set at the venue. However, he was placed under house arrest for the threat.

In the video, Singh said Faruqui hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and also made remarks against the comedian and his mother. He also allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Prophet and Islam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.