Telangana becomes sixth state to sign MoU on 'Save Soil' movement

Telangana signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Isha Outreach becoming the sixth state in the country to officially join the global movement to 'Save Soil'.

Telangana Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru exchanged signed MoUs at a mega Save Soil event in Hyderabad’s GMC Balayogi Sports Complex.

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs V Srinivas Goud, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Padma Shri Venkateswara Rao of Rythunestam Foundation, Tollywood singers Ram Miriyala, Mangli, Smitha, Music director RP Patnaik, Environmentalist Vijay Ram, Shilpa Reddy and other dignitaries attended the event, read a statement.

“When it comes to save soil, we are 100% agreeing with you, and we will follow your guidelines and we will implement them,” said Singireddy Niranjan Reddy extending the state government’s full support to the movement. Calling the movement led by Sadhguru inspirational, the minister noted, "Only through individual’s duty and moral responsibility and through the responsibility of the policy makers, and through political responsibility, can we save the soil. In making this possible, the role that people like you play is of Immense value which is invaluable, majestic, and deserves appreciation."

Sadhguru who sat in a conversation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu delving onto his decision to undertake the risky bike ride said, "I have been talking about it (saving soil) for 30 years and whenever I speak about it, people will say this is great, this is fantastic and then they will sleep on it. So now, wanted to awaken something, I knew the simple way for me to do it is to put myself to some risk and it’s worked because three days ago our social media metrics… is reading at 2.8 billion people have spoken about soil.”

On being asked about conserving river water, Sadhguru stressed that the river water must flow into the ocean and warned that without it the marine ingress can happen up to 100 km in a country leading to the country losing one-third of its land.

Famous playback singers Mangli and Ram Miriyala dazzled the audience with their heart-rendering performances dedicated to saving soil. On the day of Mahashivratri, Mangli shared with the audience that Sadhguru had asked her to create a song on “Save Soil” and the singer obliged by singing a Save Soil Song written by Matla Thirupathi.

“The same way that we cannot repay our debt to the soil, in the same way there is no way we can repay our debt to Sadhguru for whatever he is doing,” said Ram Miriyala during his performance. Later, to the delight of the people, Sadhguru joined the duo to sing the viral ‘La lele lele le’ Save Soil song.

In India, nearly 30% of fertile soils in the country have already become barren and are incapable of yield. The primary objective of the Save Soil Movement is to urge all nations of the world to mandate a minimum of 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils through urgent policy reforms. Without this minimum organic content, soil scientists have warned of the imminent death of soil, a phenomenon termed ‘soil extinction,’ the statement read.

At a Save Soil event in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Sadhguru in expressing his whole-hearted recognition of the critical need for and value of the movement. Since Sadhguru’s arrival in India, the Governments of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have expressed their full support for the movement and have signed MoUs with the movement.

Since the start of his lone motorcycle journey which began on 21 March, 2022 and covered Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East, Sadhguru reached the Western port city of Jamnagar, Gujarat on 29 May. During the Indian leg of the journey across nine Indian states, he has passed through Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The movement, till date, has touched billions while 74 countries have agreed to act to save their nations’ soils. To a topic undeniably absent in mass awareness, since the start of Sadhguru’s journey across 27 nations, over 2.8 billion people have spoken about soil. Over 15 lakh children in India have written to the Prime Minister, requesting him to act to save the nation’s soil and their collective future, the statement added.

