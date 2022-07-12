Tejashwi Yadav urges PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna upon former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

He also urged PM Modi to consider setting up a 'school of legislative studies' in Bihar, which boasts of being home to the 'oldest republic in the world' at Vaishali

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna upon former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

The leader of the Opposition made the demand in his brief address at a centenary function of the state Assembly premises here, which was attended by Prime Minister Modi, PTI reported.

Besides this, Yadav also urged PM Modi to consider setting up a "school of legislative studies" in Bihar, which boasts of being home to the "oldest republic in the world" at Vaishali.

PM Modi on Tuesday attended a function here organised on the occasion of centenary celebrations of Bihar Assembly as part of which he unveiled a commemorative pillar, planted a sapling of 'Kalpataru' tree and laid foundation stones of a guest house and a library.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that India was the mother of all democracies, drawing upon the legacy of ancient republics like Vaishali, and expressed satisfaction over the nation's march towards becoming a mature democracy.

"India is a democracy because we believe in saamanjasya (harmony).. We are often told that India is the largest democracy. I would like countrymen to remember that we are not just the largest; India is the mother of all democracies," PM Modi said.

