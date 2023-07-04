Teenager escapes father's sexual abuse, only to be gang-raped by two rescuers

Three individuals have been apprehended for the sexual abuse and gang rape of a young girl in Rajasthan.

According to Baran Police, a 13-year-old girl who had reportedly endured sexual abuse from her 68-year-old father was subsequently subjected to gang rape by two others who claimed to be rescuing her from her father.

All three suspects are scheduled to appear in court later today.

On June 26, a man filed a report stating that his 13-year-old daughter had been missing from their home since June 22. The police intervened and rescued the girl on June 30. During her rescue, she disclosed that her father had been sexually abusing her for approximately a year and a half, and had threatened her life if she confided in anyone.

The girl informed the authorities that her mother had passed away about five years prior, and she had been residing with her father since then.

Subsequently, the young girl came into contact with a 29-year-old man who, under the guise of rescuing her from her father, took her with him on June 22. Then, both he and his accomplice proceeded to rape her multiple times.

Based on the minor’s statements, the police registered a rape case against the father under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Additionally, a separate case of gang rape was filed against the two men.

Following initial investigations and the survivor’s medical examination, the police arrested all three suspects on Monday evening, as reported by PTI.

Further inquiries into the incident are currently underway.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.