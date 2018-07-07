Teenage girl among 3 civilians killed in Kashmir's Kulgam in army firing; police say stone-pelters targeted patrol party

Three civilians, including a teenage girl, were killed in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday allegedly after security forces opened fire on protesters, the police said. A police spokesperson said five people were injured as army personnel tried to disperse the protesters.

Government forces allegedly opened fire after clashes erupted in Redwani village in Kulgam soon after troops began a cordon and search operation in the region, the Kashmir Reader reported. Security forces opened fire allegedly after local residents began to pelt stones at them. The police spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI that a group of miscreants had pelted stones at an army patrol party as it was passing through the Hawoora Mishipora village in Kulgam.

However, The Indian Express quoted villagers as saying that the clashes broke out as security forces had detained several youths in Hawoora Mishipora, after which local residents resorted to stone-pelting. Army troops retaliated by firing at the protesters, injuring at least five, the report added.

The three victims — all residents of Hawoora in Kulgam — were identified as Irshad Majeed (20), Shakir Ahmed Khanday (22) and Andleeb (16). They were taken to a hospital in Frisal, 18 kilometres from Kulgam, where they succumbed to their injuries.

As the situation continues to be tense in the region, authorities have suspended mobile internet service in the districts of Kulgam and Anantnag to prevent the spread of rumours and more protests, NDTV reported. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir NN Vohra chaired a meeting after the civilian deaths to review the security in the region.

The news of the clashes comes even as the government has heightened security across the state ahead of the death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on Sunday. The government has also imposed restrictions on the movement of civilians in several parts of Srinagar, and imposed a curfew in Wani's hometown, Tral.

The protests erupted as the Valley was observing a shutdown, called by separatist leaders in response to National Investigation Agency detaining separatist leader Asiya Andrabi.

Meanwhile, the National Conference has condemned the civilian killings. Party's provincial president (Kashmir) Nasir Aslam Wani condemned the killing of three civilians in Kulgam allegedly in security forces' firing. "We condemn the killings. We had hoped that such killings would stop but it was still continuing. We appeal to the governor to stop these killings," he said.

Sagar said the NC had a clear policy that “oppression and suppression...are no options. It is a political issue and has to be resolved politically”.

With inputs from PTI