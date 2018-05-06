You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Teenage girl among three arrested in Mumbai for 'killing' minor girl in Antop Hill

India PTI May 06, 2018 22:30:47 IST

Mumbai: Two women were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a minor girl in Antop Hill area of the city last week, police said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Another suspect, a 17-year-old girl, was detained in connection with the incident, police said, adding that the accused are relatives of the victim.

They allegedly strangulated the minor girl in a fit of rage following an argument over some issue on 4 May, a police official said.

The family members of the victim had alleged that she was raped before being killed, he said.

However, another police official said the injury marks were found only on the neck of the girl in the postmortem report and there was no sign of sexual attack.

The accused are identified as Sabira Yusuf (40), Sauliya Sayyed (35), and a teenage girl.

The trio has been booked under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.


Updated Date: May 06, 2018 22:30 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent





IPL 2018: Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue winning run against Delhi Daredevils



Top Stories




Cricket Scores