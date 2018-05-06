Teenage girl among three arrested in Mumbai for 'killing' minor girl in Antop Hill

Mumbai: Two women were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a minor girl in Antop Hill area of the city last week, police said.

Another suspect, a 17-year-old girl, was detained in connection with the incident, police said, adding that the accused are relatives of the victim.

They allegedly strangulated the minor girl in a fit of rage following an argument over some issue on 4 May, a police official said.

The family members of the victim had alleged that she was raped before being killed, he said.

However, another police official said the injury marks were found only on the neck of the girl in the postmortem report and there was no sign of sexual attack.

The accused are identified as Sabira Yusuf (40), Sauliya Sayyed (35), and a teenage girl.

The trio has been booked under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.