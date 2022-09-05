This day marks the birth anniversary of India’s former President and devoted educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this beautiful day, school and college students show their affection for their favourite teachers

In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on 5 September every year. It is celebrated to show people’s appreciation for and honour the teachers who shape characters and teach valuable lessons about life.

This day marks the birth anniversary of India’s former president and devoted educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this beautiful day, school and college students show their affection for their favourite teachers by gifting them chocolates, handmade cards, roses, etc. The day is celebrated by conducting functions in which students put up various performances, like dancing, singing, acting, citing poems, etc.

In this article, we will be sharing with you some of the beautiful wishes and messages that you can share with your beloved teachers on the occasion.

Wishes:

Dear teacher, I wouldn’t be where I am right now without your guidance and wisdom! Thank you so much, and Happy Teachers’ Day!

Dear teacher, I wish you a happy Teachers’ Day. Thank you for being my guiding light and for motivating me to do well in my studies. You are the best teacher.

Happy Teachers’ Day! Teachers like you are the reason why ordinary students like us can dream of doing extraordinary things.

I was fortunate to have a teacher as wonderful as you are. Wishing you a Teachers’ Day which is full of joyous moments!

Messages:

Dear teacher, thank you for planting the seeds that are going to last a lifetime! I love you for every single thing you have ever done for me. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Teachers are the angels who enlighten our lives with the light of knowledge and wisdom. Wishing you great joy, happiness, and prosperity because teachers like you deserve the best. Happy Teachers’ Day to all of you.

Thank you so much for brightening our day with your beautiful smile every day! Your positive energy helped us so much in surviving our college days! Happy Teachers’ Day!

Thanks for making me fall in love with a subject I thought I hated and now I cannot get enough of it! I owe all of it to you, thank you so much!

