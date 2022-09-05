On this day, a person might look back and get inspired by Radhakrishnan's life and works in addition to their own teachers and mentors

Teachers are the true models of knowledge and wisdom, and they nurture and prepare students for the future. They illuminate a world that has become dimmed by ignorance. Our teachers are the actual cornerstones of our success. They aid us in expanding our knowledge, improving our skills, gaining confidence, and choosing the best path for success.

Every year on 5 September, teachers’ day is observed across the country to honour the significance of teachers in our lives. It is celebrated to recognise the contributions teachers have made to improve our lives. The significant occasion falls on Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday, who was India’s first vice-president, second president, and an ardent supporter of education.

History of Teachers’ Day:

In 1962, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was elected president of India. He was approached by his friends and former students to let them celebrate his birthday. Radhakrishnan said that It would be his honour if 5 September was marked as Teachers’ Day. The request demonstrated his love and commitment to teachers. Teachers’ Day has been celebrated annually on 5 September since 1962, when Radhakrishnan became the president of India.

Significance of Teachers’ Day:

Teachers’ Day is one such occasion that both students and teachers look forward to. The day is significant for the students because it offers them the chance to appreciate the work that their teachers do to make sure they receive a quality education. Similar to them, teachers also anticipate the celebration since it honours and recognises their contributions.

On this day, a person might look back and get inspired by Radhakrishnan’s life and work in addition to their own professors and mentors. Radhakrishnan was born in a small town and, with the aid of education, rose to prominence as a politician and an innovative educator. The journey can be a huge motivation for the youth of the country.

Today, on the 60th Teachers’ Day celebration, let’s take a look at some inspirational and motivational quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan that are significant for the day:

-Books are the means by which we can build bridges between cultures.

-The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is as good or bad as he imagines.

-Knowledge gives us power, love gives us fullness.

-A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.

-When we think we know, we cease to learn.

-True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.

-The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.

-The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate.

