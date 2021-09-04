On this day, students thank their teachers for their dedication, hard work and contribution towards their lives

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on 5 September all over the country. The occasion is marked to honour and recognise the efforts of our teachers in shaping us with their love and knowledge.

On this day, students pay tribute to their mentors by making them feel special and thanking them for sharing their valuable learnings.

The birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first vice-president and second president of India is observed as Teachers' Day. Born on 5 September 1888, Radhakrishnan was a great philosopher, teacher and scholar.

To celebrate the special occasion, cultural events filled with song, dance, and creative programmes are organised every year in schools across the country.

Here are a few messages, wishes, you can share with your beloved teachers on the day:

Today I celebrate you for being selfless, devoted, hardworking, and the wisest person in the classroom. I am grateful to be your student. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Admiration, devotion, education, inspiration and compassion are what you have. So I give a toast to you, my teacher, because you deserve to be celebrated.

Dear teacher, Wishing you a Happy Teachers’ Day. Thank you for being the guiding light and for inspiring me to do well in my studies. You are the best teacher.

On this day we honor teachers like you, Who dedicate themselves in all that they do. So thank you my teacher for all that you gave, and I promise to try my best to behave!

All the efforts and hard work you invested in bringing out the best in us can never be repaid in mere words. We can only feel grateful for having a teacher like you!

Happy Teachers’ Day! Your words, attitude, and actions have made such a positive difference in our children’s upbringing! We are truly thankful to you!

Here are a few quotes which too can be shared on the day: