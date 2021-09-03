Since 1962, Teachers’ Day has been observed on 5 September to honour Radhakrishnan's contribution towards education and students

Every year on 5 September, Teachers’ Day is celebrated across the country. The day is observed to recognise the hard work put in by educators, which include mentors or guru, professors and teachers.

As teachers play a vital role in every child’s life, on this day, students pay tribute to their teachers, thanking them for all their hard work and sharing their valuable learnings.

In schools, across the country, the day is celebrated with dance, song, creative programmes among others. The special occasion also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Radhakrishnan was the second president of the country and the first vice-president of India. Born on 5 September, 1888, Radhakrishnan was well-known as a prominent scholar, philosopher, and teacher.

Along with his work, he encouraged the youth to participate in shaping the world and use the power of education to grow. Since 1962, Teachers’ Day has been observed on 5 September; a complete day to remember and honour Radhakrishnan's outstanding work towards education and students.

Below are few interesting facts about Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: