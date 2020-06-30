TBSE Class 10th result 2020 Date: Tripura Board to announce results on 3 July at 9 am; candidates can check tripuraresults.nic.in
TBSE Class 10th result 2020 Date | TBSE madhyamik results will be available on the official website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education at http://tbse.in/new/welcome.html.
TBSE Class 10th result 2020 Date | Tripura Board Class 10 results will be released on 3 July at 9 am, announced state education minister Ratan Lal Nath.
Notification of TBSE regarding Results Declaration and Cancellation of Examinations. pic.twitter.com/n7gvin6PcH
— Ratan Lal Nath (@RatanLalNath1) June 29, 2020
TBSE madhyamik results will be available on the official website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) at http://tbse.in/new/welcome.html. Students will also be able to check TBSE Class 10 result at www.tsu.trp.nic.in/tripuraresults or www.tripuraresults.nic.in.
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) had decided to cancel all pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus) and Class 12 in the wake of the CBSE scrapping the remaining board exams due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Hindustan Times.
TBSE will finalise the evaluation process for the leftover papers and it will announce its decision within few days, the minister said. More than 39,000 students appeared for Tripura board Class 10 exams this year.
The Tripura board had earlier postponed the remaining board exams that were scheduled to be held from 5 June. This was the second time TBSE had deferred the exams, reported Times Now. It had in May rescheduled the papers in consultation with the Tripura government.
How to check TBSE class 10th result 2020
Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE at http://tbse.in/new/welcome.html.
Step 2: Select on the link for Class 10 result 2020
Step 3: Log in by using roll number
Step 4: The TBSE Class 10th result will be displayed on screen
Step 5: Properly check if there is any discrepancy in your result. In case you find one, immediately report to school or authorities concerned
Last year, TBSE class 10 result was declared on 8 June. The overall passing percentage in 2019 was 64.60.
