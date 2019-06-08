Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Declared: Overall pass percentage for Class 10 students recorded at 64.60%

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Declared | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the Class 10 results on their official website- tripuraresults.nic.in. The overall percentage of Class 10 students are recorded at 64.60 percent.

Last year 59.59 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examinations successfully.

Here is how you can check your Class 10 results:

Step 1: Go to official website tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Madhyamik Examination (10th Standard Examination) - Year 2019',on the homepage

Step 3: Input the details like hall ticket number, date of birth as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your result will be displayed on the screen.

The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE10<space>RollNumber and send it to number 54242

In 2018, Total Number of students appeared for Class 10 exam were 47,615. Out of the total appeared candidates, around 21,449 secured the first division. The overall pass percentage of the students stood at 59.59 percent.

Students who fail to qualify to clear their Tripura Board Madhyamik 2019 exam will have the option to appear for Tripura Board Supplementary/Improvement Exam. They can apply for the supplementary by filling in the application form that will be made available on the official website

