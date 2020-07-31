TBSE 12th HS Result 2020 Declared: Alternative ways to check Tripura Class 12 exam results if official site is down

While authorities work on getting the websites up and running, students can try alternative ways to check their TBSE Class 12 scores.

TBSE 12th HS Result 2020 Declared | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) released the Class 12 board exam results today (Friday, 31 July) on its official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.

Once the formal announcement of Class 12 results is made at the board's office in Gorakhbasti, Agartala, the TBSE Uchhaya Madhyamik (Class 12) results will be made available online for students.

Owing to the extremely high volume of traffic, the official website is likely to slow down once the results are announced. If you face difficulty in logging into the official websites, there is no need to panic. While authorities work on getting the websites up and running, students can try alternative ways to check their TBSE Class 12 scores.

How to check Tripura Class 12 result 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website Step 2: Click on Tripura in the list of the states or access the link directly here. Step 3: Look for the link which says "TBSE Results Click Here". Click on the link. Step 4: Fill in all the details to get your result Steps to check Tripura Class 12 results 2020 on indiaresults.com:



Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com Step 2: Click on Tripura in the list of the states or type the URL tripura.indiaresults.com on your browser and press Enter Step 3: Look for the link which says "Tripura Board of Secondary Education" with "Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) Exam Result 2020" written under it. Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your Tripura Class 12 result.

Steps to check results via SMS: