TBSE 12th HS Result 2019 Declared: Overall pass percentage of Class 12 science students improves to 88.95% from 84.31%

TBSE 12th HS Result 2019 Declared | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the results of Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) science exams today (21 May) on the official website tripuraresults.nic.in. TBSE Class 12 students recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.95 percent.

Nilanjan Deb of BB Institution in Dharmanagar Town Mouja, North Tripura, emerged the topper of the TBSE Class 12 science exams with 494 marks.

In 2018, over 22,000 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 examinations and recorded a pass percentage of 84.31 in the science stream. Gourab Deb of Agartala's Netaji Subhash Vidya Niketan School bagged first position with a score of 96.6 percent.

Tripura Board conducted the TBSE Class 12 exams from 1 March to 3 April

Here is how you can check your Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit the TBSE official website – tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TBSE Result Link which will be activated once the result is announced.

Step 3: Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), choosing the appropriate stream — Year 2019 on the homepage

Step 4: Enter your TBSE Roll Number as mentioned on your Hall Ticket

Step 5: Click on Submit. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your Class 10 result and take a printout for future reference.

Students who fail to qualify to clear their Tripura Board Madhyamik 2019 exam will have the option to appear for Tripura Board Supplementary/Improvement Exam. They can apply for the supplementary by filling in the application form that will be made available on the official website.

