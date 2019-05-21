TBSE 12th HS Result 2019 Declared: Nilanjan Deb tops TBSE Class 12 exams with 494 marks, three students share second rank

TBSE 12th HS Result 2019 Declared | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the results of Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) science exams on 21 May on tripuraresults.nic.in. Nilanjan Deb of BB Institution in Dharmanagar Town Mouja, North Tripura, emerged the topper of the TBSE Class 12 exams with 494 marks. He secured 95 marks in physics, 95 in chemistry, 99 in mathematics and 90 marks in biology.

Bharat Debnath, Krishnendu Saha and Rismita Dhar shared the second position, with each scoring 463 marks.

This year, science stream students in the Tripura board Class 12 exams recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.95 percent.

TBSE conducted the Class 12 exams from 1 March to 3 April

Here is how you can check your Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit the TBSE official website – tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TBSE Result Link which will be activated once the result is announced.

Step 3: Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), choosing the appropriate stream — Year 2019 on the homepage

Step 4: Enter your TBSE Roll Number as mentioned on your Hall Ticket

Step 5: Click on Submit. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your Class 10 result and take a printout for future reference.

In 2018, over 22,000 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 examinations and recorded a pass percentage of 84.31 in the science stream. Gourab Deb of Agartala’s Netaji Subhash Vidya Niketan School bagged first position with a score of 96.6 percent.

