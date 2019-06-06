TBSE 12th HS Result 2019 declared: 79.05% Humanities students qualify,Commerce students record pass percentage of 78.13%

TBSE 12th HS Result 2019 declared| The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the results of Uchhya Madhyamik Arts (HS +2 Stage), Commerce (HS +2 Stage) examinations on 6 June. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website - tripuraresults.nic.in. to get their scores.

The overall pass percentage of students from TBSE Humanities stream stood at 79.05 percent while 78.13 percent students qualified from the Commerce stream. The combined overall pass percentage for students of both streams has come to 80.51 percent, according to The Indian Express.

Girls outperformed boys in the TBSE Higher Secondary results this year with an overall pass percentage of 81.91 percent as against 79.10 percent of boys clearing the exam.

Out of Tripura’s eight districts, students of South Tripura district fared the highest pass percentage of 80.31 percent. Meanwhile, students from Dhalai district recorded the worst pass percentage of 63.84 percent.

Tanushree Biswas from Chandrapur Colony Higher Secondary School, Gomati district emerged as the topper in the joint list of TBSE Humanities and Commerce students with a score of 451 marks along with letters of distinction in five subjects. However, the top rank across all streams was retained by Science student Nilanjan Deb. The Tripura board had released the Science stream result on 21 May.

In 2018, while the pass percentage for Arts stream was recorded at 74.04 percent, Commerce stream stood slightly behind with 71.83 percent.

Tripura Board conducted the TBSE Class 12 exams from 1 March to 3 April

Here is how you can check your Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit the TBSE official website – tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TBSE Result Link which will be activated once the result is announced.

Step 3: Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), choosing the appropriate stream — Year 2019 on the homepage

Step 4: Enter your TBSE Roll Number as mentioned on your Hall Ticket

Step 5: Click on Submit. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your Class 10 result and take a printout for future reference.

Students who fail to qualify to clear their Tripura Board Madhyamik 2019 exam will have the option to appear for Tripura Board Supplementary/Improvement Exam. They can apply for the supplementary by filling in the application form that will be made available on the official website.